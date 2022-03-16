Press Release

Lacson-Sotto Tandem Wants Tuguegarao's Innovative 'People's Day' Replicated Nationwide More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-sotto-tandem-wants-tuguegaraos-innovative-peoples-day-replicated-nationwide A true "People's Day" like the one in Tuguegarao City in Cagayan - where government agencies go to the people to deliver services instead of the other way around - may be replicated nationwide under a Lacson-Sotto leadership. Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said this innovative program implemented by Mayor Jefferson Soriano is something that he and his vice presidential bet Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III will promote wherever they go. "Napakaganda, napaka-innovative ng kanyang konsepto... Lahat ng pangangailangan ng mga tao nariyan na lahat. Dinala ni Mayor Soriano ang gobyerno sa mga tao sa halip na ang tao pupunta sa gobyerno (This is a very good, innovative concept. All basic services are delivered to the people)," Lacson - who is running for President under Partido Reporma - said in his speech at the consultative meeting with sectoral representatives in Tuguegarao City Tuesday. "At ito ang aming ipapamahagi sa aming paglilibot sa iba't ibang sulok ng kapuluan nang sa ganoon tularan, pamarisan sa buong Pilipinas ang ginagawa ni Mayor Jeff Soriano (We will promote this concept to the various places we will visit, so other local officials will follow the example set by Mayor Jeff Soriano)," he added. Sotto agreed, saying he and Lacson have seen for themselves the effectiveness of the mayor's initiative. "Nakita namin ni Sen. Lacson gaano kagaling ang ginagawa sa Tuguegarao ni Mayor Jeff Soriano (Sen. Lacson and I have seen how good the mayor's initiatives are)," he said. Under the People's Day program, representatives from line agencies such as the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Public Attorney's Office, Philippine National Police and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) go to the barangays twice a week to render services. Lacson noted this would save residents the time, money and effort of having to wake up early, and ride a tricycle or jeep to the city proper to avail of government services. "Ang serbisyo publiko ang pupunta sa tao, hindi tao ang pupunta para maghanap ng paglilingkod ng kanilang tinatawag na public servants (It is the government offices that go to the people instead of people having to go to the government offices to avail of services)," he added. Lacson said this is one of the solutions he and Sotto chance upon when they hold consultations with the people. He said the Lacson-Sotto tandem will continue to consult with people especially in far-flung areas, so they can find the "tough solutions" to the "tough problems" facing the country. "So yan ang aming matagal nang pinag-aralan para nang sa ganoon sa pakikipagugnayan natin sa tao sa iba't ibang lugar sa Pilipinas, alam natin more or less kung anong pwedeng solution. Tough problems call for tough solutions from tough leaders. Kami yan ni Senate President Tito Sotto (Senate President Sotto and I have been looking for solutions to the country's problems and we learn whenever we hold consultations. Tough problems call for tough solutions from tough leaders. And Senate President Sotto and I are tough leaders)," Lacson said.