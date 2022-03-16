Press Release

March 16, 2022 Sen. Villanueva on the review of the Oil Deregulation Law On the calls to review the Oil Deregulation Law Sa halip na pag aralan muli ang pag-reverse ng Oil Deregulation Law, baka mas makakabuting pag usapan muna natin ang epekto ng tumataas na presyo ng langis at paghahanap ng options para tugunan ito. Pabor po tayo sa proposal na mamigay ng unconditional cash transfer para makaluwag sa pasanin ng ating mga kababayan. which will provide relief to our Filipino households who are struggling during this time. Nakaabang po tayo sa tawag ng Pangulo para sa session para matalakay ito. Bukas rin po tayo sa mga suhestyon at mga proposal mula sa Executive branch na nais nilang ilapit sa Kongreso. Sa ganitong paraan, magkakaroon tayo ng sense of direction mula sa administrasyon para tugunan ang isyu. Kasama na dito ang iba't ibang viable na long-term options gaya ng pag-invest natin sa renewable energy. Anumang subsidiya natin sa langis ay pwedeng pang-invest sa renewable energy. English: Instead of reviewing to reverse the Oil Deregulation law, it might be best to discuss the impact of increasing oil prices and exploring options to address this. We welcome the proposal of an unconditional cash transfer which will provide relief to our Filipino households who are struggling during this time. We hope that the President calls on the special session soon to lessen the burden of our Filipino households. We welcome suggestions or proposed measures that the Executive branch wants to bring to Congress so that we get a sense of the direction of the Administration in addressing this issue, including other viable long-term options such as accelerating our investments in renewable energy. Whatever will be used to subsidize oil may be used to invest in renewable energy.