Press Release

March 16, 2022 WFH, 4-day workweek can address fuel price crisis - TESDAMAN Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva supported the proposal of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) to look into implementing alternative work arrangements to address rising fuel costs. "Implementing flexible working arrangements like working from home is one of the best interventions that the government can do because it protects productivity for businesses and workers' welfare while cutting fuel consumption," he said. Villanueva renewed his call for the Department of Labor and Employment to work with businesses for the full implementation of the Work From Home Law, which was enacted back in 2018. "The Telecommuting or Work From Home Law has been relevant even before the pandemic started, as skyrocketing fuel prices is one of the main reasons why we pushed for this to become a law. We have yet to see the end to the problems of traffic and high price of fuel, and WFH is one way for industries to adjust and cope." he said. The chair of the Senate committee on labor, employment, and human resources also supported NEDA's recommendation for a four-day work week to keep the economy afloat amidst the fuel crisis. Villanueva previously filed Senate Bill No. 153 to allow businesses to implement alternative work arrangements, such as a reduction of workdays. Under the proposed amendment to the Labor Code, businesses can implement alternative work arrangements as long as total work hours per week shall not exceed 48 hours, and follow rules governing overtime pay, night shift differential, and other related benefits. Other examples of alternative work arrangements include a compressed workweek, rotation of workers within the workweek, flexible holiday schedules, and flexible time. The senator is also set to pass this bill into law during the next Congress. "Businesses and workers are already familiar with alternative work arrangements by this time. It is our job to empower them into contributing to the national economy without the burden of fuel prices and the daily commute. This also gives our workers the opportunity to spend their wages on needs other than transportation costs," he said. "This way, we balance the need for businesses to continue growing despite the oil crisis, and we help with the work-life balance for our workers," the senator added. Villanueva also repeated his call to secure the funding for the Php 5 billion under Unprogrammed Funds in the 2022 National Budget allotted for fuel subsidies and ensure its immediate release to identified vulnerable sectors. Villanueva said that the sectors like transportation, agriculture, and fisheries should be prioritized to receive these subsidies to allay the rising price of consumer goods. WFH at 4-day workweek, tugon sa mataas na presyo ng langis - TESDAMAN Sinuportahan ni Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva ang panukala ng National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) na mag-implement ng alternative work arrangements para tugunan ang pagtaas ng presyo ng langis. "Isa sa pinakamainam na interventions mula sa gobyerno ang implementasyon ng flexible working arrangements. Napapanatili nito ang productivity ng negosyo at napoprotektahan ang kapakanan ng manggagawa, habang nakakatipid sa konsumo ng langis," sabi ng senador. Inulit ni Villanueva ang panawagan niya sa Department of Labor and Employment na makipag-ugnayan sa mga negosyo para sa full implementation ng Work From Home Law, na naisabatas noon pang 2018. "Makabuluhan ang Telecommuting o Work From Home Law bago pa man magkaroon ng pandemya sapagkat isa sa mga pangunahing dahilan sa pagsasabatas nito ang mataas na presyo ng langis. Hindi pa rin po nawawala ang problema sa presyo ng langis at sa traffic, kaya isang paraan ang WFH para mag-adjust at mag-cope," sabi niya. Sinuportahan din ng chair ng Senate committee on labor, employment, and human resources ang rekomendasyon ng NEDA para sa four-day workweek para magpatuloy ang ekonomiya sa gitna ng krisis sa langis. Inihain ni Villanueva ang Senate Bill No. 153 na pinapayagan ang mga negosyo na mag-implement ng alternative work arrangements, gaya ng pagbabawas ng araw ng trabaho. Inaamyendahan nito ang Labor Code para payagan ang alternative work arrangements hangga't hindi lumalampas ng 48 na oras ang kabuuang work week, alinsunod sa patakaran ng overtime pay, night shift differential, at iba pang benepisyo. Ang iba pang halimbawa ng alternative work arrangements ay ang compressed workweek, rotation ng mga manggagawa sa loob ng workweek, flexible holiday schedules, at flexible time. Inaasahan ng senador na maipasa ang batas na ito sa susunod na Kongreso. "Sa ngayon, pamilyar na ang mga negosyo at manggagawa sa alternative work arrangements. Trabaho natin na pagtibayin ang kanilang kontribusyon sa ekonomiya, at ginagawa natin ito sa pagpapagaan ng mga pasanin ng presyo ng langis pati na rin ang pang-araw-araw na commute. Paraan din ito para lumuwag ang gastos sa transportasyon ng ating mga manggagawa, at magugol ito sa iba pang gastusin," sabi niya. "Sa ganitong paraan, binabalanse natin ang pangangailangan ng negosyo sa krisis na ito. Tintulungan na rin natin ang work-life balance ng ating mga manggagawa," dagdag ng senador. Inulit din ni Villanueva ang kanyang panawagang masiguro ang Php 5 bilyon na pondo sa ilalim ng Unprogrammed Funds ng 2022 National budget na nakalaan para sa fuel subsidies, at maibigay na ito sa mga vulnerable sectors. Sinabi ng senador na prayoridad ang mga sektor ng transportasyon, agrikultura, at fisheries para rin mabawasan ang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin.