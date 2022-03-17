Press Release

March 17, 2022 Gatchalian calls out DOTr, LGUs: Act with dispatch on Pantawid Pasada for tricycle drivers, delivery riders Citing the urgency in providing the much-needed aid to all those affected in the transport sector, Senator Win Gatchalian called out the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and local government units (LGUs) to act with dispatch on the release and distribution of fuel subsidies to the 113,000 tricycle drivers and delivery services who are among the intended 337,443 beneficiaries of the P2.5 billion Pantawid Pasada program of the government. The program is now in the process of being distributed to jeepney drivers and operators while tricycle drivers and delivery service riders may have to wait until the second quarter of the year before they can get their subsidy from the government. "We need a timetable. Tricycle drivers and delivery service riders are equally important as the other public utility drivers. Nahihirapan din sila. We've been talking about this for the last three weeks," Gatchalian told the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) representative who attended the recent Senate hearing. "The LGUs can dispense the cash quickly. They can provide the list in the morning and distribute it in the afternoon. It's just a matter of putting this in motion. We need to raise this to Secretary Tugade because we have to distribute Pantawid Pasada to tricycle drivers and other entities. We need to get this moving. I'm not satisfied with the uncertainty. Uncertain na nga yung presyo, uncertain pa rin 'yung subsidy," Gatchalian lamented. The re-electionist senator made the call as he enjoined all concerned agencies to explore the possibility of raising the fuel subsidy from the current P6,500 to as much as P19,824 per beneficiary given how much pump prices have increased since January 2022. "I'm suggesting to increase the Pantawid Pasada to be given to the 377,443 PUVs and other entities because prices of oil have already breached $120 per barrel and it's moving up continuously. We have to look at increasing the allocated pay per driver due to the high cost of fuel," the Senate Energy Committee Chairperson said. DOTr, LGUs kinalampag ni Gatchalian: Apurahin ang Pantawid Pasada sa tricycle drivers, delivery riders Pinakikilos ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) at local government units (LGUs) upang apurahin ang pamamahagi ng ayuda sa 113,000 na tricycle drivers at delivery riders na kabilang sa 337,443 na benepisyaryo ng P2.5 bilyon na Pantawid Pasada program ng gobyerno upang maibsan ang epekto sa sektor ng transportasyon kasunod ng pagtaas ng presyo ng langis. Nasa proseso na ng pamamahagi sa mga jeepney driver at operator ang nasabing programa habang ang subsidiya para sa mga tricycle driver at delivery service riders ay maaaring ipamigay sa ikalawang quarter pa ng taon. "Kailangan meron tayong timetable. Ang mga tricycle driver at delivery service riders, katulad ng ibang mga public utility driver ay dapat bigyan din ng importansya. Nahihirapan din sila. Tatlong linggo na nating pinag-uusapan itong bagay na ito," sabi ni Gatchalian sa kinatawan ng Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board sa pinakahuling pagdinig ng Senado. "Mabilis na maipapamahagi ng mga LGUs ang pera. Kaya nilang magbigay ng listahan sa umaga at ipamigay ito sa hapon. Maaari itong isagawa kung may gagalaw. Kailangang iparating ito kay Secretary Tugade dahil kailangan nating ipamahagi agad ang Pantawid Pasada sa mga tricycle drivers at iba pa. Kailangan natin itong aksyunan. Hindi ako nasisiyahan sa kawalan ng katiyakan. Wala na ngang katiyakan ang presyo, wala pa ring katiyakan 'yung subsidiya," sabi pa ni Gatchalian. Ang panawagan ng mambabatas ay kasabay ng paghimok niya sa mga kinauukulan na alamin kung kakayanin pang dagdagan ang fuel subsidy mula sa kasalukuyang P6,500 hanggang P19,824 kada isang benepisyaryo bunsod ng paglobo ng presyo ng langis mula pa noong Enero nitong taon. "Iminumungkahi ko na dagdagan pa ang Pantawid Pasada na ipamimigay sa 377,443 Public Utility Vehicles dala na rin ng pagpalo sa $120 kada bariles ng halaga ng langis na patuloy pang tumataas. Kailangan nating tingnan ang paglalaan ng mas mataas ng ayuda nang sa gayon ay tumaas din ang maiuuwing sahod ng mga driver na nababawasan sa ngayon dahil sa mataas na presyo ng gasolina," sabi ng Senate Energy Committee Chairperson.