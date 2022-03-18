Press Release

March 18, 2022 Hontiveros thanks Catholic lay group for endorsement Senator Risa Hontiveros thanked the Council of the Laity of the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay for officially endorsing her re-election, along with the rest of her slate mates on Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TROPA). The lay council of Lipa asked for the blessing of Most Rev. Broderick S. Pabillo, D.D., the Apostolic Vicar, and the Asptolic Vicariate of Taytay to support TROPA. The groups said that Hontiveros, along with other senatoriables on her slate, "mirror the dreams and hopes that we want to promote and protect." "Taus-puso akong nagpapasalamat sa Sangguniang Layko ng Apostoliko Bikaryato ng Taytay sa inyong tiwala sa amin. It is my desire to remain guided by my Catholic values, especially in my advocacy of 'healthy buhay at hanapbuhay'," she said. "Ang eleksyon ang perfect opportunity na ipakita na mahal nga natin ang kapwa natin, katulad ng itinuro sa atin ng Simbahan. I am honored that my fellow Catholics trust me and my fellow senatoriables under TROPA to restore and protect the spirit of compassion and righteousness our people deserve from government in these hard times," she said. Senator Hontiveros, who is known for her Benedictine and Jesuit education as an alumna of St. Scholastica's College, Manila and Ateneo de Manila University, said that prayer has helped her remain resilient in these times. Hontiveros, together with Church leaders, spearheaded 'Liwanag at Lingap ng Pag-asa', a mass for those affected by COVID-19 in 2020. Notable Church leaders then-Archdiocese of Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo, Kalookan Bishop and then-CBCP Vice President Pablo Virgilio David, Kalookan Bishop Emeritus and Kilusang Makabansang Ekonomiya Co-Chair Deogracias Iñiguez, De La Salle Philippines Br. Armin Luistro, FSC; and the Association of Major Religious Superiors of the Philippines-Women, among others, had joined Hontiveros in 2020 for the initiative. "Our faith is what will see us through. The Church teaches us love, honesty and integrity. We are asked to step up as Catholics in this historic election and to put into practice all that we have learned," Hontiveros ended.