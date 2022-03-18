Pangilinan traces roots in Mindanao, thanks Zamboangueños for electing him three times as lawmaker

ZAMBOANGA CITY -- Vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Friday culminated his Mindanao caravans by paying respect to his maternal great grandfather Rosser Miller Denison, who is buried in the local cemetery here.

In a radio interview, Pangilinan traced his roots in Zamboanga, saying his maternal great grandfather put up various businesses here, including an ice plant, a cinema, and a restaurant.

Before having his own business, Pangilinan's great grandfather used to be an American soldier during the American colonial rule in the Philippines. He first ventured into business in Davao City and eventually moved to Zamboanga until his death in 1925.

Besides Denison, Pangilinan's Mindanao roots also include his late aunt Tessie, who married Louie Alano of Basilan.

This explains why the province is close to Pangilinan's heart, saying the province loved him back by allowing him to win here in the past three senatorial elections.

To return the trust Zamboangueños show him, Pangilinan said that his track record as a lawmaker remains spotless, keeping himself away from even any allegation of corruption that would tarnish his name.

"Zamboanga, in my last three terms, lagi akong nananalo dito. Three times akong hinahalal ng Zamboanga City at ako naman ay nagpapasalamat nang husto. In fact, in 2016, number two ako dito," he said.

"Of course, we made sure na hindi nasisira ang tiwala na ibinigay sa atin kaya for the last three terms na ipinanalo niyo ako dito sa Zamboanga City, ni minsan hindi tayo pumayag na masangkot sa anumang klase ng anomalya," he added.

Pangilinan leaves Zamboanga and prepares for the Sunday's vice-presidential debates hosted by the Commission on Elections before engaging in another series of sorties to jumpstart in Pasig City on the same day as the debates.