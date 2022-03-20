Manzano, Torre & other celebs express support for De Lima's reelection bid

Celebrities including Edu Manzano, Joel Torre, Agot Isidro, Nikki Valdez and Kyla expressed support for the re-election bid of Senator Leila M. de Lima who continues to campaign from her detention quarters in Camp Crame.

Manzano reminded De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, that she will always has their back.

"Senadora, we miss you very very much. I want you to know that we have your back. Tuloy-tuloy po mga kaibigan, wag po nating kakalimutan, Leila de Lima for Senator, number 18," he said as he flashed the signature D5 handsign.

Torre, for his part, said: "Truth shall prevail, justice shall prevail. Ma'am Leila para sa Senado."

Manzano and Torre were among the celebrities who attended the grand rally of Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo and his running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in Bacolod, Negros Occidental.

Other celebrities who expressed their solidarity with De Lima were actresses Agot Isidro, Nikki Valdez and singer Kyla.

Isidro reminded De Lima that "I'm always with you, beside you, behind you, in front of you. I am with you in this battle. Ipapanalo ka namin, Sen. Leila. Number 18 is in top of my 12 Senators."

Valdez thanked De Lima for all her efforts to help improved the plight of Filipinos, including the poor and senior citizens.

"Gusto ko lang pong magpasalamat sa inyo, sa pakikipaglaban ninyo para sa mga mahihirap, nasa laylayan at lalong lalo na para sa mga senior citizen. Maraming maraming salamat po. Lalaban tayo, ilalaban namin kayo para nasa Senado pa rin kayo. God Bless you always po," she said.

Kyla, meanwhile, said: "Keep strong. Marami pong taong nagsusuporta sa inyo and God bless you po and ingat po parati and see you soon."

De Lima, who is running under the Pangilinan-Robredo ticket, marked her 5th year of unjust detention last Feb. 24. She continues to fulfil her mandate having filed almost 700 bills and resolutions. Some of her proposed bills have already been enacted into law such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Institutionalization Law, Magna Carta of the Poor Law, and National Commission of Senior Citizens Law.