Press Release

March 22, 2022 Batangueño kid with rare bone condition hopes for a Leni-Kiko victory in May PADRE PIO SHRINE, SANTO TOMAS, BATANGAS --- Vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday joined the Dasalan sa Batangan: Kaliwanagan sa Halalan prayer rally held here, receiving the blessing of the local curia in Batangas ahead of the May 2022 elections. Before the mass started, Pangilinan had an opportunity to meet Justine Julongbayan, a kid with a rare bone condition known as Osteogenesis Imperfect. It was a light moment between the two, but for Justine, it was a moment he will forever cherish. "Masaya po ako kasi nakita ko si Senator Kiko kahit saglit lang at nakamayan ko po siya," the nine-year-old kid from Batangas said. Justine went to the event hoping to see presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and Pangilinan whom he described as the only hope of the country for a good governance. The young Batangueño, while not yet a voter, calls on his fellow Batangueño to vote according to their conscience come election day. "Tiwala po ako na kapag siya ang nanalo, magiging maunlad ang ating bansa at mawawala ang korapsyon sa gobyerno," Justine said of Kiko. Justine's mom, Marissa, takes pride at Justine because even with his condition, the kid remains optimistic and jolly. The mother of three points out Justine's innate intelligence at his age. "Paglalakad lang talaga ang problema niya pero matalino, masipag, at madasalin iyang si Justine," Marissa said. Marissa admitted that she was on the verge of crying when Pangilinan took some time to speak with Justine. According to her, traveling for almost 40 kilometers from their hometown in Aguila, San Jose, Batangas, was worth it. "Sobrang saya po talaga, halos maiyak ako dahil hindi ko po inaasahan na lalapit siya sa anak ko. Napakabait niya at napakagaan kausap," the mother said. Even before Justine's short meeting with Pangilinan, Marissa is already resolved to vote for the latter since Pangilinan is the only candidate whom she thinks can deliver on his campaign promise. "Nakita ko talaga kung paano siya magtrabaho kagaya noong doon sa isyu ng Pharmally at iba pang korapsyon. Kapag usapin ng korapsyon, maaasahan talaga si Senator Kiko kaya kailangan talaga natin siya sa gobyerno," Marissa said. Marissa's vote in May will be for her children's future, nothing less: "Boboto po ako lalo na sa aking mga anak para magkaroon sila ng magandang kinabukasan at oportunidad kapag lumaki na sila." "Sana po manalo talaga ang tandem nina VP Leni at Senator Kiko dahil walang ibang may malinis na hangarin para sa ating bayan bukod sa kanila," she added. After the mass and prayer rally, Pangilinan addressed the attendees, thanking them for taking the time to come and support the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem. "Maraming salamat po sa inyong suporta, tiwala, at dalangin para sa ating kampanya. Hindi lamang po ito kampanya namin ni VP Leni kundi kampanya nating lahat. Ako ay naniniwala na this is the battle for the soul of the nation and we are all working for the victory of our people," he said. "With the guidance of the God Almighty, mananalo tayo. Sa inyo po kami kumukuha ng dagdag na lakas at tapang. Hindi biro itong kampanya para sa amin physically, emotionally, mentally, sa mga debate at schedules. Pero kapag nakikita namin ang inyong sigasig at ngiti, nawawala ang aming pagod," he added.