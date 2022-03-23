Pangilinan cautions voters to be critical of candidates wooing them 'KAILANGAN HINDI BASTA-BASTA MAHULOG ANG BATAAN'

CAPAS, TARLAC -- Vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Wednesday cautioned voters not to be easily bewitched by the sweet promises of candidates pleading for their support and votes.

"Kami po ay lumiligaw sa inyo bilang mga kandidato. Nais naming makuha ang matamis ninyong oo. (Pero) kailangan hindi basta basta mahulog ang Bataan," Pangilinan said during a rally at the Capas Municipal Covered Court.

"Dapat maging mapanuri kung track record lang ang pag-uusapan. Sino ba sa mga tandems ang hindi nasangkot sa mga anomalya, ang Leni-Kiko," he told a crowd of at least 1,000 farmers, agricultural workers, students, and municipal employees.

Pangilinan did not specifically mention any candidate by name, but told participants to be critical of all candidates, and to scrutinize their achievements and accomplishments.

"Sino rin ang tandem na hindi lamang tuwing election lumalabas? Kung hindi nagtatrabahong masinop, nagtatrabahong maayos, may eleksyon man o wala? Iyan ang Leni-Kiko."

"Sabi ng ani VP Leni, kapag lumalapit ang mga kandidato sa inyo, hanapan ng resibo."

On Tuesday, Pangilinan criticized candidates who refused to participate in presidential and vice-presidential debates, depriving voters of opportunities to learn of their platforms and evaluate them.

Pangilinan's veiled attack came after some local executives openly announced their support for Sara Duterte as Vice President Leni Robredo's running-mate.

However, Robredo rejected outright the offer to pair her with another vice-presidential candidate, saying Pangilinan is her only choice.