Hontiveros to NTC: Take action vs fake news, spam spreading through text messages

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday urged the National Telecommunication Commission (NTC) to take action against fake, election-related text messages.

Hontiveros's call comes after receiving reports that a text message has been going round, claiming that Senator Frank Drilon, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, and herself are asking to boycott 7/11 and other companies that allegedly support the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

"Let me just categorically deny that text message. Walang katotohanan ang anumang panawagan namin ng boycott dahil lang iba diumano ang ikinakampanya nila. Napakarami nang fake news sa social media, ngayon pati mga text messages sinakop narin," Hontiveros said.

The senator added that NTC can order telecommunication companies to strictly monitor and block numbers that spam the public with false information.

In 2021, amid complaints from the public about suspicious job-offer messages, Globe Telecom Inc. blocked 71 million spam messages and deactivated 5,670 mobile numbers.

"May kapangyarihan ang NTC at ang mga telecomm companies na mapigilan na ang spam and fake messages. Kailangang magtulungan tayong maihinto ang anumang pagkakalat ng fake news, lalo pa sa gitna ng kampanya. We must allow the public to choose our leaders wisely, based on factual information," Hontiveros said.

"Maging mapanuri tayo sa mga natatanggap na text messages. Kung mula sa numerong di niyo naman kilala at hindi rin nagpapakilala, kailangan niyo na magduda. Kung hindi nanggagaling sa lehitimong sources, huwag niyo na pansinin. We must all be vigilant. Fake news chips away at our democracy. Let's do all that we can to stop this," the senator concluded.