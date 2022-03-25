De Lima lauds Tricia Robredo's campaign efforts, supports her call not to give up on "undecided", "open to listen"

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima supported the call of Tricia Robredo, one of the daughters of Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo, urging "Kakampinks" and other volunteers to intensify their efforts in reaching out to the Filipino electorate.

De Lima, who is seeking re-election under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, said being patient and proactive in campaigning for VP Robredo and her allies would help expand her support base and properly communicate her platforms to the masses.

"Humahanga tayo at nagpapasalamat kay Tricia sa pagbabahagi ng kanilang saloobin at karanasan sa kampanya. Sa kabila ng di-birong mga hamon, ipinapakita niya ang kanilang dedikasyon at lalong nagsisilbing inspirasyon sa mga volunteers and supporters. Tulad nga ng sabi ni Tricia, huwag nating sukuan ang mga handang makinig; pagsikapan nating imulat at tulungan ang mga nabibiktima ng fake news para magabayan sila sa tamang pasya," she said.

"Dito nakikita ang halaga ng pagkausap sa ating mga kababayan at pagiging seryoso ng kandidato sa pagsusulong ng kanyang mga adbokasiya, na hindi lang idinadaan sa pagsayaw o pagkanta: ang kahandaang makinig at ilatag sa kanila ang ating mga plataporma," she added.

In a recent Facebook post, Tricia acknowledged that "the situation on the ground is very different" even though her mother's recent presidential campaign rallies have drawn thousands.

The daughter of the Vice President shared that their team has encountered "hostile communities" in house-to-house campaigns.

"Admittedly, nakakalungkot at nakakainis din. Lalo na dahil crossing the line na yung iba. Some of them have already made up their minds and it's quite futile to engage. Pero marami rin ang nananatili pang bukas makinig. Wag sana natin silang sukuan," said Tricia.

"My ask is for us to go out of circles. Lumabas, makinig at subukang makiusap ng mahinahon... Be more mindful of comments that do come off as offensive and elitist. Avoid name-calling (ie bobo, bayaran). Maraming nabiktima lang din ng disinformation. Maraming hirap, kumakayod at naghahanap lang ng maiuuwi sa pamilya. Ipaglaban din natin sila," she added.

The lady Senator from Bicol reiterated that the people deserve a President like VP Robredo "who will fight for us and prioritize the interests of Filipino."

"Alam natin na si VP Leni ay titindig at lalaban para sa interes ng ating pamilya at ng mas nakakarami. Kailangan natin ng Pangulong may mabuting hangarin at malinis na track record; yung handang magpakita at ipaglalaban tayo sa anumang hamon at pagkakataon," she added.

While she cannot physically join rallies organized for Kakampinks or do house-to-house campaign because of her unjust detention, De Lima regularly releases "Dispatches from Crame" or her handwritten statements on pressing issues and relies on her surrogates or proxies to mount a strong campaign from detention.