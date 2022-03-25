Press Release

March 25, 2022 Villar boosts awareness on fire prevention SAYING that preventing fires is better than fighting them, Senator Cynthia A. Villar has reminded the public to strictly adhere to precautionary measures to avoid fires. In observance of the "Fire Prevention Month" in the month March, Villar graced a fire safety awareness event with the theme, "Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa," held at Hansuyin Covered Court and the Fire Station at Hansuyin Village in Las Piñas. This was attended by officials and members of the Bureau of Fire Department,officers of homeowners association officers and barangay safety officials. The senator also led the launching of one of the two fire stations in Las Pinas donated by Deputy House Speaker Camille Villar, located at Hansuyin Village in Brgy. Talon. Another new fire station was built in Brgy. Almanza 2. "We need to be safe and be aware of what to do to guarantee that we will not endanger the lives and limbs of everyone and their properties due to fires," stressed Villar. She spelled out safety measures to prevent the occurrence of fires. They are as follows: -Unplug gadgets not in use as they can be a potential fire hazard. Electronics like TVs, radios, and gaming consoles can experience a surge, causing them to heat up and start a fire. -Keep an eye on any flame. Avoid leaving unattended any fire in your home like a stove or candle. Do not leave an LPG open. -Check all electrical connections regularly. -Ensure that there are no obstacles in points of exit to easily go out of the house in case of an emergency. By virtue of Proclamation 115-A, the country celebrates March as "Fire Prevention Month" since 1966 to bolster public awareness to avert fires. ### __________________________________________________________ Villar, pinaigting ang fire prevention awareness Sa kanyang pahayag na mas mabuting iwasan kaysa patayin ang sunog, pinaalalahanan ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang publiko na mahigpit na sundin ang precautionary measures upang maiwasan ang mga ito. Sa pag-obserba sa "Fire Prevention Month" ngayong Marso, pinangunahan ni Villar ang fire safety awareness event na may temang , "Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa," na idinaos sa Hansuyin Covered Court at bagong Fire Station sa Hansuyin Village,Las Pinas. Dumalo rito ang homeowners associations officials at barangay safety officials. Nanguna ang senador sa launching ng isa sa dalawang fire stations sa Las Pinas na bigay ni Deputy House Speaker Camille Villar, na nasa Hansuyin Village sa Brgy. Talon. May isa pang bagong fire station sa Brgy. Almanza 2. "We need to be safe and be aware of what to do to guarantee that we will not endanger the lives and limbs of everyone and their properties due to fires," giit ni Villar. Inilahad niya ang safety measures upang maiwasan ang sunog. Ang mga ito ay ang sumusunod: -Tanggalin sa pagkakasaksak ang gadgets na hindi ginagamit dahil maaari itong pagmulan ng sunog. Kapag nag-electric surge ang electronics gaya ng TV, radio, at gaming consoles, puwedeng maging sanhi ito ng sunog. -Bantayan ang anumang apoy. Huwag iwanang bukas ang stove o LPG o nakasinding kandila -Palagiang i-check ang lahat ng electrical connections. -Tiyaking walang sagabal sa daan para madaling makalabas ng bahay sa sandaling may emergency. Sa bisa ng Proclamation 115-A, ipinagdiriwang ng bansa ang Marso bilang "Fire Prevention Month" simula pa noong 1966 upang paigtingin ang public awareness sa pag-iwas sa sunog. ###