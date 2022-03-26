Press Release

March 26, 2022 Lacson: 2022 Election Should be About Our Future, Not 'Money Politics'

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-2022-election-should-be-about-future-not-money-politics The future of the Philippines and of Filipinos - and not "money politics" - should determine the outcome of the coming May 9 election, independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said Saturday. Lacson said this means voting for the most qualified leader, even as he noted that the feedback from recent debates and forums showed him to be the most knowledgeable in the management of government. "How is it that I am perceived to be the most knowledgeable in management of government, way above the rest, and yet that does not factor in the surveys? Nonetheless, I will continue to champion my track record, qualities, platforms, and standard of what the Philippines needs," Lacson said. Also, Lacson pointed out that he rejected "money politics" and stuck to his principles and integrity when he resigned from Partido Reporma as its chairman and member. On Thursday, Lacson announced his resignation from Reporma after some of its officials decided to endorse another candidate. On Friday, he disclosed that campaign expenses amounting to P800 million was the reason for Reporma's switch to another bet. "Kung corrupt ako, madali ko sanang maibibigay ang P800 milyon na hinihingi nila (If I were corrupt, I could have easily produced the P800 million the party's officials asked). But I don't have the guts to steal or accept bribes. Nothing can ever change my principles and tarnish my integrity. This fight is not just about me and the present. It is about our country's future," he said on his Twitter account. He also cited recent random conversations with Reporma local candidates to ask about ex-Speaker and party president Pantaleon Alvarez's claim that they were pressuring the campaign headquarters to provide them funds. "So far, no one has confirmed such assertion. Their common parting words: TULOY ANG LABAN!" Lacson said. Meanwhile, Lacson reiterated his stance against money politics, where candidates give voters what they want during the campaign period - then get back their "investment" by engaging in corruption during their terms - three years for local posts and six years for national posts. "As long as 'money politics' dominates our elections, it will be a vicious 'cycle of revenge' between candidates and voters: voters having a field day during the campaign period and candidates exacting vengeance for three or six years of victory. Kawawang Pilipinas," he said.