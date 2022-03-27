Tolentino welcomes DepEd decision over limited face-to-face graduation rites

MANILA - Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino lauded the Department of Education (DepEd) over its decision to allow the conduct of limited face-to-face graduation ceremonies in low-risk areas amid the declining number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Tolentino's remark came after DepEd recently announced that in-person end-of-school-year rites will be allowed in schools in those areas under Alert Levels 1 and 2.

According Tolentino, graduation rites is a once in a lifetime achievement not only for every student—following years of academic hard work inside and outside the classroom—but also for their parents who sacrificed their time, money, and even personal dreams just to ensure a better future for their children.

"Minsan lamang po ito sa talambuhay ng isang estudyante kaya pinaghahandaan ito ng husto ng hindi lamang ng mga estudyante kundi ng kanila ring mga butihing magulang. Hindi po matatawaran ang kanilang sakripisyo, mapagtapos po lamang at mabigyan ng mas magandang kinabukasan ang kanilang mga anak," said Tolentino.

Based on the DepEd calendar, school year 2021-2022 will culminate on June 24 and graduation rites in low-risk areas may be held between June 27 to July 2—with the assurance it will follow the existing minimum health protocols being imposed by the government.

Tolentino raised the idea of having a limited face-to-face graduation/recognition ceremony as early as February, suggesting that it could be done per batch to prevent possible gathering of huge crowds that may lead to another round of surge in COVID-19 infection.

"As former US Senator Orrin Hatch once said, 'Graduation is not the end; it's the beginning.' Kaya nararapat lamang na bigyan ng magandang simula ang ating mga mag-aaral sa panibagong hamon sa kanilang mga buhay," he added.