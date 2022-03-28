Politicians can try to divert but people have chosen Leni-Kiko tandem - Pangilinan

CALBAYOG, SAMAR - Vice-presidential aspirant Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday reiterated that presidential candidate Leni Robredo and the people have chosen him as the vice-president's running-mate.

"Papayag ba tayo na ang pinili ni Leni, ipapalit sa kung sino-sino?" Pangilinan asked a crowd of Samareños during the Calbayog People's Rally.

The crowd, estimated at 5,000, said "hindi" in unison.

Robredo has repeatedly dismissed the idea of hybrid tandems and that Pangilinan is her only choice in this campaign.

Some politicians have pushed for other vice-presidential candidates to pair with Robredo.

"Palagay ko politiko ang nagmamaniobra dito sa mga cross-party tandem pero ang gusto ng taumbayan ay Leni-Kiko at yan dapat ang ating isinusulong," Pangilinan said during a radio interview here.

"Yung maniobra ng mga politiko parang gusto nila lusawin yung People's Campaign. Ang taumbayan ang humiling kay VP Leni na tumakbo siya. At noong tumakbo siya at nag-desisyon, tayo ang kinuha bilang vice president, so andito na tayo," he added.

Pangilinan and Robredo are currently in Samar as they barnstorm Region 8.