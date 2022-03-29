Press Release

March 29, 2022 'WE HAVE A LEADER!' Lacson Updates Presidential Campaign Slogan

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/we-have-a-leader-lacson-updates-presidential-campaign-slogan "We Have a Leader!" This is the updated theme of independent presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson after parting ways with Partido Reporma. In an interview Monday, Lacson said the slogan is a tweak from the "We Need a Leader" coined by former Speaker and Reporma president Pantaleon Alvarez, who is now backing another bet. "Kung hindi na para sa akin yan since siya ang unang nag-concoct ng phrase 'We Need a Leader,' I might reconsider tweaking it. We're going to adopt probably something like 'WE HAVE A LEADER.' Mas maganda di ba (If the WNAL phrase is no longer for me since it was Alvarez who first concocted it, I may reconsider tweaking it to 'We Have a Leader.' Isn't it much better)?" he said. He added he has enough funding for the remainder of the campaign period - until May - as many friends continue to contribute to his cause. Lacson also said his camp will tweak its messaging to overcome the notion of some voters that their votes could be wasted if they vote for him because of his survey numbers. He said he will direct his messages to the voters instead of going through political leaders, some of whom are not happy with his strong stand against abuses of the pork barrel system. "I'm directly banking on voters who will signify their intention to actually vote for me," he said.