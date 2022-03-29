Press Release

March 29, 2022 Fast-Track Railway Engineering Courses to Meet Rise in Train Jobs - Villanueva Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva called the country's biggest railway project as "a huge job generator" which should prompt the country's schools to offer railway engineering and technology courses. Villanueva said the Philippine National Railways South Long Haul project (PNR Bicol) would require trained and skilled manpower to run and operate it. The government should start a national program to produce "a cadre of railway technology experts" in select universities, Villanueva said. At present, the Polytechnic University of the Philippines is offering a graduate program in railway engineering. The Commission on Higher Education also has a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Transportation for the continuing training of railway technicians and engineers. The senator called to fast-track the expansion of these initiatives to more institutions as he visits Bicol Region this week. Villanueva described the "modernized and extended Bicol Express" as a game changer that will safely and cheaply move people and their produce from and within three regions - Metro Manila, CALABARZON and Bicol. The senator likewise urged TESDA to ensure accessibility of programs for skilling, upskilling, and reskilling of workers, especially in the construction sector, to successfully implement and construct the government's infrastructure projects. Villanueva defended the agency's 2022 budget, and advocated for the inclusion of Php1.515 billion under the Tulong Trabaho Law, which will extend industry-approved training for its beneficiaries. Villanueva made the call for the government "to lay the educational groundwork for the country's railway future" after it awarded last month the P142 billion contract to build the line's first 380 kilometers from Banlic, Calamba to Daraga, Albay. The senator is also eying railway jobs as significant components in the National Employment Recovery Strategy in its aim to create 2 million jobs. He also said that railway jobs are also part of the job creation aspect in the continuation of the present administration's Build, Build, Build initiative. According to the DOTr, the PNR Bicol project is expected to generate more than 5,000 jobs per year during construction. Once running, the project will span 560 kilometers and will be served by 35 stations. Originating from Manila, it will run through Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon. It will also have a spur line to Batangas, passing through cities of Santo Tomas, Lipa and Batangas. Villanueva said the planned rail line "is a powerful economic stimulus, a catalyst of development and above all a clean mode of transportation." "It will displace fossil fuels that will be used by cars. It will save dollars, save us from pollution. It will also save commuters travel time," Villanueva said. Designed to run at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour, Bicol Express coaches will cut travel time between Manila to Legazpi City from the present 14 to 18 hours to 4 hours and 30 minutes using the line's express trains. The DOTr and the PNR eye the line to be completed in 2024, and to start commercial runs in the third quarter of 2025. _________________________________________________________________________ Mga Kurso sa Railway Engineering, Dapat Isulong Para sa Trabahong Pang-tren- Villanueva Itinuturing ni Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva na malaking job generator ang pinakamalaking railway project sa Pilipinas, kaya nanawagan ang senador ang pagsulong ng railway engineering and technology courses sa mga paaralan sa bansa. Sinabi ni Villanueva na nangangailangan ng trained and skilled manpower para patakbuhin ang planong Philippine National Railways South Long Haul project (PNR Bicol). Dagdag ng senador na kailangang umpisahan na ng gobyerno ang pagkakaroon ng mga programa sa mga unibersidad at kolehiyo na gagawa ng isang lupon ng railway technology experts sa bansa. Sa ngayon, may graduate program sa Polytechnic University of the Philippines para sa railway engineering. May memorandum agreement naman sa pagitan ng Commission on Higher Education at Department of Transportation para sa continuing training ng railway technicians at engineers. Naging panawagan ni Villanueva ang mabilisang paglawig ng mga inisyatibong ito sa mas maraming institusyon sa kanyang pagdalaw sa Bicol region para mangampanya nitong linggo. Tinawag ng senador na "game changer" ang "modernized and extended Bicol Express" bilang ligtas at abot-kayang transportasyon para sa mga tao at kalakal sa pagitan ng Metro Manila, CALABARZON, at Bicol. Nanawagan din si Villanueva sa TESDA na siguraduhing may programa ang ahensya para sa "skilling, upskilling, and reskilling" ng mga manggagawa lalo na sa construction sector, para sa implementasyon at konstruksyon ng mga proyektong imprastraktura ng gobyerno. Pinagtanggol ng senador ang 2022 budget ng ahensya, at sinigurong may Php 1.515 bilyon sa ilalim ng Tulong Trabaho Law para sa training ng mga benepisyaryo ng batas na ito. Hinimok ni Villanueva na ilatag ng gobyerno ang "educational groundwork for the country's railway future" matapos maging pinal ang P142 bilyon na kontrata para itayo ang unang 380 kilometro ng riles mula Banlic, Calamba papuntang Daraga, Albay. Nakikita rin ng senador na importanteng bahagi ng National Employment Recovery Strategy ang mga trabahong mula sa PNR Bicol para maabot ang target nitong paglikha ng 2 milyon na trabaho. Sinabi rin niya na ang mga trabahong ito ay bahagi ng job creation galing sa pagpapatuloy ng Build, Build, Build initiative ng kasalukuyang administrasyon. Ayon sa DOTr, inaasahang gumawa ng 5,000 na trabaho ang pagtatayo ng PNR Bicol project. Aabot ng 560 kilometro ang proyekto at magkakaroon ito ng 35 na estasyon kapag tumakbo na ang mga biyahe ng tren. Mula sa Maynila, dadaloy ang PNR Bicol papuntang Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur, Albay, at Sorsogon. Magkakaroon din ito ng spur line papuntang Batangas, papunta sa mga siyudad ng Santo Tomas, Lipa, and Batangas. Ayon kay Villanueva, ang PNR Bicol ay isang "powerful economic stimulus, a catalyst of development and above all a clean mode of transportation." "Mababawasan nito ang paggamit ng fossil fuels. Makakatipid tayo sa pera, at makakabawas din ng polusyon. Mas mapapabilis din nito ang biyahe ng mga commuter," sabi ni Villanueva. Tinatantyang may bilis na hanggang 160 kilometers per hour ang "Bicol Express", at paiigsiin ang biyaheng Manila hanggang Legazpi City na maging apat at kalahating oras na lamang mula 14 o 18 na oras kung sakay sa express line. Inaasahan ng DOTr at PNR na matapos ang mga riles sa 2024, at magpatakbo ng mga biyahe sa third quarter ng 2025.