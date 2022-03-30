Pangilinan calls on TROPA supporters to reject other VP candidates

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte - Vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Wednesday called on Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TROPA) supporters to protect presidential candidate Leni Robredo by rejecting other vice-presidential bets being brokered by political operators.

"Gawin na rin pong Youth for Leni at Kiko sana. Baka mayroon pang isingit na iba," Pangilinan told the 1,500-strong crowd who attended the Maasin City People's Rally held at the Maasin City municipal grounds.

"Kailangang protektahan natin si Vice President Leni. Pag iba nanalo dyan, baka [may] planuhin at gumawa nang hindi maganda hindi ba?" Pangilinan said in a renewed counter-offensive against political brokers and operators undermining his vice-presidential bid.

Robredo has said that she is standing by Pangilinan in her quest for the presidency.

Robredo, Pangilinan, and Tropang Angat senatorial candidates have been pumping flesh and delivering speeches to swing voters in their favor.

In Palo, Leyte, Pangilinan on Tuesday hammered that only TROPA has the solid vision and sound platform of governance plus the experience to rebuild the country after the disastrous Duterte failed pandemic response.

"Pilipinas, ano ba ang nakataya sa Mayo a-nuebe? Kinabukasan ng ating mga anak. Kinabukasan ng kabataan. Kinabukasan ng 110 milyong mamamayan. Napakahalaga," Pangilinan said.

"Ang nakataya ay buhay, hanap buhay, kaligtasan, kalusugan, edukasyon," he said.

In his various sorties since Monday, Pangilinan appealed to Eastern Visayan voters to ensure a better future for Filipinos by electing into office the Team Robredo-Pangilinan tandem and the senatorial slate.

Pangilinan and Tropa candidates have barnstormed Calbayog, Catarman, Borongan, Naval in Biliran, and Ormoc. From Maasin, Tropa visited Sogod town before returning to Manila Wednesday evening.