Press Release
May 23, 2022

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the passing of Ms. Susan Roces

I join the whole nation in grieving the loss of Ms. Susan Roces, the one and only "Queen of Filipino Movies". We have lost a class act and a cultural icon.

Her charm and warmth brought her closer to the audience, but it was her integrity that endeared her to many more generations of Filipinos: her yearning for good governance, consistent push for accessible healthcare for all, and most of all, championing the rights and welfare of children, especially our infants. What a privilege of a lifetime to stand on the same side as her.

God bless you, Ma'am Susan. My condolences, prayers, and embraces are with Sen. Grace Poe and the rest of the family.
