Press Release

May 24, 2022 MOTION TO RATIFY BICAMERAL CONFERENCE COMMITTEE REPORT

AN ACT CREATING A SECOND CONGRESSIONAL COMMISSION ON EDUCATION TO REVIEW, ASSESS, AND EVALUATE THE STATE OF PHILIPPINE EDUCATION AND RECOMMEND INNOVATIVE AND TARGETED POLICY REFORMS IN EDUCATION, APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR, AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES (SENATE BILL NO. 2485 AND HOUSE BILL NO. 10308)

Monday, May 23, 2022

Delivered by Hon. Win Gatchalian, Senator of the Republic: Mr. President, esteemed colleagues, good afternoon. It is my great honor to submit for ratification a copy of the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the Disagreeing Provisions of Senate Bill No. 2485 and House Bill No. 10308, also known as the "Second Congressional Commission on Education Act" or EDCOM II. After four pre-bicam meetings, the Senate and the House panels have met and discussed to work out a reconciled version of our respective bills on the bicameral conference committee meeting held on March 15 this year. The product of all the hard work dedicated to this bill is a landmark legislation that will address the perennial crisis hounding our education sector. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck Mr. President, international large-scale assessments, such as the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment or PISA, the 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics or SEA-PLM, and the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study or TIMSS, have consistently painted a dismal picture of our education system. Our learners are not only failing to master basic competencies, they are being outperformed and left behind by their peers abroad. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the prolonged closure of schools, massive learning loss, and looming economic scars. According to a joint report by the UNICEF, UNESCO, and the World Bank, 9 in every 10 Filipinos aged 10 cannot read or understand a simple story. This translates to a learning poverty level of 90.5%. Mr. President, a crisis of this magnitude requires no less than the most intensive policy review in the history of our government through the creation of EDCOM II. This congressional body will conduct a national assessment and evaluation to recommend specific, targeted and timebound solutions, which will enable our education agencies to improve their performance vis-à-vis measurable indicators, with the end-goal of delivering accessible, inclusive and quality education that is at par with global standards. Let me also emphasize, Mr. President, that the EDCOM II takes the lead of its predecessor from more than 30 years ago: the First Congressional Commission on Education. Established in 1990 by the 8th Congress, it was the most extensive and intensive public consultation in the history of Philippine governance, one that aimed to address a similar crisis in education. As the 18th Congress goes down in history, I am proud to say that our legacy will include this consequential piece of legislation. At this point, Mr. President, I would like to thank the co-authors of this measure: Senator Sonny Angara, the Minority Leader Senator Franklin Drilon, Senator Grace Poe, Senator Joel Villanueva, Senator Imee Marcos, Senator Nancy Binay, the Majority Leader Senator Migz Zubiri, and Senator Cynthia Villar. Furthermore, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to my fellow conferees at the bicameral conference committee: Senator Sonny Angara, Senator Joel Villanueva, Senator Grace Poe, and Senator Franklin Drilon. I would also like to thank the Minority Leader, for his invaluable contribution in resolving the issues raised during the bicameral conference. Let me also thank the different stakeholders who helped us in the crafting of this measure: the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Philippine Institute for Development Studies, Philippine Normal University, University of the Philippines College of Education, University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance, University of Santo Tomas, Fr. Ben Nebres, Br. Armin Luistro, Dr. Florencia Charito Imperial Sebastian, Professor Napoleon Imperial, Philippine Elementary School Principals Association, the Association of Local Colleges and Universities, Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges, Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines, Synergeia, E-Net Philippines, and Philippine Business for Education. Mr. President, the comprehensive details of the disagreeing provisions are reflected in the Joint Explanatory Statement. With the permission of the Body, I move that the said Joint Explanatory Statement on the Disagreeing Provisions of Senate Bill No. 2485 and House Bill No. 10308 be read in toto into the Record, and that the Bicameral Conference Committee Report be ratified. Thank you very much and good afternoon.