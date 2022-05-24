Press Release

May 24, 2022 PRRD, Bong Go attend inauguration of the new MMDA Building Complex in Pasig City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Monday, May 23, joined President Rodrigo Duterte in the inauguration of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Building Complex along Doña Julia Vargas Avenue, Barrio Ugong in Pasig City. As the guest speaker, Duterte called on both the public and private sectors to invest in "safe and responsive infrastructure" to benefit the Filipino people. "In the coming days, we shall see just how helpful this project is in helping the agency achieve its goals," the President said. "It is my hope that the momentum that we have gained through this project as well as in our other previous projects will motivate other government offices and institutions to invest in similar undertakings," he added. Echoing Duterte's call for the improvement of the country's infrastructure, Go stressed the significance of sustaining the Duterte Administration's flagship infrastructure initiative, the Build Build Build Program. He noted that as an archipelago, the country needs interconnectivity through projects such as airports, seaports, roads and bridges. "The Duterte Administration has already mapped out concrete plans to sustain our nation's gains amidst unprecedented challenges. All we have to do is to continue to enforce, implement, and improve these programs all for the welfare of our Filipino people," said Go. He also reiterated the need for stronger support and cooperation from the private sector in the said initiative. "I agree that the Build, Build, Build program is a banner achievement of the Duterte Administration and through these continuing efforts, we can further fuel our economic recovery," remarked Go. "We are an archipelago. We need connectivity. This is the reason why we have inaugurated many airports, seaports, roads and bridges under the Duterte Administration so we can reach the farthest places in the country and bring development that can be felt by those who need our help the most," he continued. The MMDA Building Complex will house all the units of the MMDA in its current building located in Makati City. Aside from the main and annex buildings, the Complex includes amenities and facilities such as a basketball court, material recovery facility, sewerage treatment plant, and plant nursery. It will also house 2,000 MMDA employees and will serve as a bigger venue for the conduct of Metro Manila Council Meetings. Construction began in the third quarter of 2019 and was completed in the second quarter of 2022. As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also pushed for the funding of several MMDA projects, including the procurement of CCTV cameras; installation of garbage traps in Metro Manila waterways; the establishment of the National Capital Region Communication and Command Center; and the installation of Fiber Optic Communication Network. Go said that the construction of new government infrastructures throughout the country will bring in better and more responsive public service delivery. "Bagama't mahirap ang buhay ngayon, huwag po tayong mawalan ng pag-asa dahil walang tigil ang ating pagtatrabaho upang maproteksyunan ang buhay, kabuhayan at tiyan ng mga Pilipino," Go said.