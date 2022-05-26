Press Release

May 26, 2022 Bong Go lauds progress of national vaccination drive as PH COVID-19 numbers continue to decline; appeals for continued cooperation and vigilance amid emerging health threats Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the success of the national vaccination program against COVID-19 as active cases in the Philippines continue to decline, according to a recent report from the National Task Force Against COVID-19. During President Rodrigo Duterte's Talk to the People on Monday, May 24, NTF Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, Jr. reported that the country has fully vaccinated 76.70% or 69,037,072 Filipinos as of May 23. Meanwhile, 81.69% or 73,529,148 Filipinos have received at least one dose. COVID-19 cases also continue to decline as the NTF reported that, from 116,720 active cases starting February 7, the number has now gone down to 2,252 active cases as of May 22. Go praised the government and all Filipinos for the success of the vaccine campaign and for their continuing collaboration, which led to the country's continued progress against the pandemic. "Kinokomendahan ko po ang ating mga awtoridad sa matagumpay na implementasyon ng national vaccination program na susi sa pagbaba ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa," said Go. "Pinupuri ko rin ang lahat ng mga Pilipino, lalo na ang ating healthcare workers, sa kanilang walang sawang pagsasakripisyo, disiplina at kooperasyon sa gobyerno upang labanan ang pandemyang ito," he added. Meanwhile, Duterte, during his address to the nation, continued to urge parents to get their children vaccinated against the virus, saying, "Pabakunahan mo na anak mo. Anak ninyo 'yan eh. So huwag ka sanang magkaproblema diyan sa anak mo. Siguraduhin mo na lang na makabakuna pa, tapos may proteksiyon." Go echoed Duterte's appeal, reiterating the importance of vaccines in defeating the pandemic and urging parents to get their qualified children inoculated so the latter would not get severely sick or die of COVID-19. "Bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Health, tiwala ako na dumaan sa masusi at maingat na pagsusuri ang mga bakuna bago inilabas ito sa publiko. Naniniwala din ako na ang bakuna ang susi natin para malampasan ang kasalukuyang pandemya," he continued. Earlier, Go pointed out that public health experts largely agree that the vaccines are the most effective form of protection against the virus. As for parents who are hesitant to get their children vaccinated, the senator strongly encouraged them to get the information they need from trusted healthcare providers and health experts, such as their local pediatricians. "Sa mga magulang na may agam-agam hinggil sa ating mga bakuna kontra COVID-19, hinihikayat ko kayo na sumangguni sa inyong mga doktor, health experts o sa DOH upang mailatag nang maayos ang mga impormasyon na dapat ninyong malaman," said Go. "Huwag po tayong basta-basta maniwala sa kung anong mga ipinapakalat sa social media," Go cautioned. While COVID-19 remains a threat, Go is optimistic about the progress of the country's pandemic response, including its vaccination efforts. He urged all Filipinos to continue cooperating with the government in its fight against COVID-19 by maintaining their discipline and complying with health guidelines. "Ang dapat lang pong gawin ng Pilipino ay makiisa po at makipag-cooperate dito sa kampanya laban sa COVID-19. So, disiplina pa rin po ang kailangan natin dito," he reiterated.