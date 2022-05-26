Press Release

May 26, 2022 Senate oks bills declaring Aug. 12 as National Youth Day; Summer Youth Camps A bill declaring August 12 of every year as National Youth Day was approved by the Senate on final reading today. Senate Bill No. 2503 was authored by Senators Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. and Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara. Angara, chairman of the Committee on Youth and sponsor of the bill, said the measure coincides with the declaration of International Youth Day by the United Nations in 1999. While the country has been celebrating International Youth Day, Angara said Filipino youth would welcome the adoption of a local version to commemorate the day. He said the approval of the measure into law would encourage the youth not only to participate in governmental activities and public and civic affairs but also develop the Filipino youth's sense of leadership and patriotism. Under the bill, the National Youth Commission (NYC), in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) and other youth and youth-serving organizations shall prepare and implement an annual program of activities including, but not limited to, discussions and/or forums on career paths, sustainable development, environment preservation, gender equality and mental health. Schools, colleges and universities are enjoined to launch activities such as leadership training, youth empowerment, workshops, basic mass integration and community activities in celebration of National Youth Day, provided that the respective administration of the schools, colleges and universities shall extend their full support to all activities to be conducted by their students. Meanwhile, the Senate also approved on third and final reading House Bill No. 9852 or the Act Institutionalizing the Conduct of Summer Youth Camp in every Barangay and Appropriating Funds therefor. Angara, who also sponsored the bill, said the measure seeks to institutionalize the conduct of a summer youth camp in every barangay venue to be supervised by the respective youth councils or Sangguniang Kabataan. Like the National Youth Day, Angara said HBN 9852 aims to build the character of the youth through the youth camps and inculcate in them a sense of social responsibility, patriotism, leadership and mental health wellness. The summer camps also aim to engage the youth in livelihood and entrepreneurship activities as well as promote active participation in sports and cultural awareness. According to Angara, youth camps shall include modules developed by the NYC, in collaboration with the different SKs, representatives from local educational institutions, and the appropriate Local Youth Development Office on the following: 1. National situationers on issues and current events impacting the youth; 2. Writing workshops and seminars on research, editing, illustration and publication; 3. Public Speaking and interpersonal communication; 4. Sports and fitness to mental health and wellness; 5. Digital skills, responsible use of social media and other competencies related to industries of the future such as artificial intelligence, ecommerce, among many others; 6. Entrepreneurship and livelihood skills; 7. Cultural awareness; 8. Environmental and disaster resilience awareness; 9. Human rights promotion, peace, and security building, and crime prevention, including illicit drugs and substances; 10. Financial education and financial literacy, and 11. Personal development that shall include building a successful career roadmap.