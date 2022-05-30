Statement of Sen. Sonny Angara on the Appointment of Amenah Pangandaman as DBM Secretary

"We welcome with open arms the appointment of Amenah Pangandaman as the incoming Budget Secretary under the Marcos administration.

Given her long experience in both the legislature and the executive branches, we look forward to working with Mina once again as we go over the 2023 national budget later this year.

I am confident that we will be able to collaborate with the incoming Secretary, who has worked with my father, former Senate President Edgardo Angara as his chief-of-staff, and returning Senator Loren Legarda, when she was the Chairperson of the Committee on Finance.

With her stint in the Senate, the Department of Budget and Management and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), we can be assured that the coordination between the two branches of government will be smooth."