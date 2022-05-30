Press Release

May 30, 2022 STATEMENT OF SUPPORT Mr. Chairman, I would like to congratulate and manifest my full support to the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of the 17 General/Flag Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines led by Vice Admiral Anthony Reyes, the Deputy Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. With all these documents on their personal background submitted to us coupled by their long experience in military service, I can confidently say that they are diligently performing not only combat functions for the maintenance of peace and order but are also involved in projects and programs directed towards community relations as a way of improving the quality of life in the grassroot areas. Ako ay isang buhay na saksi sa kanilang dinanas sa combat at sa komunidad kung saan saan sila na-assign and I can personally empathize with all of them. At dahil dito, masasabi ko na tunay or "genuine" and kanilang katapatan ng paglilingkod sa ating Inang Bayan. Again, congratulations to the appointed generals of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Thank you Mr. Chair.