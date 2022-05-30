Press Release

May 30, 2022 Bong Go emphasizes need to continue addressing problems caused by illegal drugs in the country Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Saturday, May 28, emphasized the need to continue the government's fight against illegal drugs as he cited the gains made by the Duterte administration so far to tackle the problem. The senator stressed that if the fight against illegal drugs continues, other issues such as criminality and corruption may also be addressed. "Kapag nako-contain mo 'yung illegal drugs, kasama na diyan 'yung criminality at 'yung korapsyon. 'Pag lumala 'yung drugs, babalik 'yung criminality, babalik 'yung korapsyon kasi makokorap na po 'yung tao," said Go during an ambush interview after his monitoring visit of the Malasakit Center at and turnover of check to the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in Digos City. Go also highlighted Duterte's commitment to fight illegal drugs throughout his term as president and even when he was still the mayor of Davao City. "Malaki po ang maiaambag ni Pangulo, hindi ko lang po masasagot kung tatanggapin niya as drug czar or adviser o consultant," said Go. "Ngunit, based on experience, as Mayor pa noon hanggang naging Presidente, kabisado na po niya ang trabaho - itong labanan ang iligal na droga. Malaki po ang maiaambag ni Pangulong Duterte dito sa kampanya laban sa iligal na droga," he added. Earlier, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday that he is open to appointing Duterte as the government's anti-drug czar, but that he has not yet offered the position to his predecessor. Meanwhile, Acting Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Michel Kristian Ablan said the Palace sees no problem with President Duterte leading the anti-narcotics campaign. However, the final decision, he said, will be made by Duterte, who has stated that he intends to retire from politics after his presidency. In a recent address, Duterte stated that he would continue to play a critical role in the war against illegal drugs even after his term ends in order to maintain peace and order in the country. He also urged Marcos to safeguard the country's youth from the threat of illegal drugs. According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's Real Numbers report as of March 2022, a total of 14,888 high-value targets had been captured since the drug war began in July 2016. Authorities have also seized illegal drugs worth PhP88.83 billion across the country, including PhP76.17 billion in shabu. According to Go, naming Duterte as drug czar would be a major boost for the incoming administration, given the President's experience and success in combating illegal drugs. "Kung ako po ang susunod na administrasyon, malaking bagay po 'yon na kukunin niyo po ang opinyon o tulong ng magiging dating Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa kampanya laban sa iligal na droga," said Go. "Tingnan niyo po ngayon, nakakalakad na ang ating mga anak na safe at hindi nababastos. Dati takot ang tao sa mga durugista, ngayon ang durugista ang dapat matakot," he ended.