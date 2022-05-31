Press Release

May 31, 2022 Bills seeking to establish, upgrade hospitals get Senate nod The Senate today approved several bills aimed at improving the healthcare system in the country. Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, chairman of the Committee on Health and Demography and sponsor of the bills, said the measures seek to establish and upgrade local government unit hospitals as well as hospitals of the Department of Health (DOH). "I am presenting these bills to upgrade some of our DOH hospitals to contribute to the strengthening of our health care system," Go said. He expressed his delight in the improving COVID-19 situation in the country, noting that the Philippines has a minimal risk case classification nationwide. "All of these are made possible due to the continued cooperation of our countrymen. I want to thank our healthcare workers and frontliners. It is important that we do not put to waste this development. Let us not waste the work and sacrifices of our government, healthcare workers, frontliners and most of all, the cooperation and discipline of each Filipino," Go said in Pilipino. Approved on final reading were House Bill No. (HBN) 10464, which seeks to establish the Iloilo City Hospital in Iloilo City; HBN 10242, which seeks to convert the Gov. Celestino Galleres Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran, Bohol into the Gov. Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex; HBN 10451, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center in Baguio City, Benguet from 800 to 1,500 beds; HBN 10324, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Ospital Ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa, Palawan from 100 to 400 beds; HBN 10013, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum, Davao del Norte from 600 to 1,000 beds; HBN 9917, which seeks to establish in Meycauayan, Bulacan, a tertiary hospital to be known as the Ospital ng Meycauayan; HBN 10254, which seeks to establish a children's hospital to be known as the Liloan Children's Hospital in Liloan, Cebu; HBN 10297, which seeks to establish the Aklan Geriatic Medical Center in Kalibo, Aklan; HBN 9537, which seeks to establish the Isaac Tolentino Memorial Medical Center in Tagaytay, Cavite; HBN 8888, which seeks to establish the Lamidan Community Hospital in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; HBN 8890, which seeks to establish a community hospital to be known as the Nuing Community Hospital in Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; HBN 8254, which seeks to establish the Panabo City District Hospital in Panabo, Davao del Norte; HBN 10180, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Gov. Faustino Dy Sr. Memorial Hospital in Iligan, Isabela from 100 to 500 beds; HBN 7973, which seeks to upgrade the Lipa City District Hospital in Lipa Batangas to a level II hospital; HBN 10179, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Concepcion District Hospital in Concepcion, Tarlac from 50 to 100 beds; HBN 10463, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay, Negros Occidental from 100 to 300 beds; HBN-9779, which seeks to convert the Oriental Mindoro Central District Hospital in Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro into a the Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital; HBN-10376, which seeks to upgrade the Orani District Hospital in Orani, Bataan into a level II general hospital to be known as the Antonino "Tony" P. Roman Memorial Hospital; HBN-10248, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Unayan Municipal Hospital in Binidayan, Lanao Del Sur, from 10 to 50 beds; HBN-10247, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Balindong District Hospital in Wato-Balindong, Lanao Del Sur, from 10 to 50 beds; HBN-10014, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Eastern Pangasinan District Hospital in Tayug, Pangasinan from 150 to 250 beds; HBN-7972, which seeks to increase the bed capacity the Laurel Memorial District Hospital in Tanauan, Batangas from 25 to 50 beds; HBN 8190, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of Ilocos Sur District Hospital Magsingal in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur from 25 to 100 beds; HBN-8191, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of Mangatarem District in Magatarem, Pangasinan from 25 to 50 beds; HBN-8192, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Congressman Natalio P. Castillo, Sr. Memorial Hospital in Loon, Bohol from 25 to 100 beds; HBN-8193, which seeks to upgrade the Novaliches District Hospital in Brgy. Bartolome, Quezon City into a level II hospital; HBN-8194, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Roxas District Hospital in Roxas, Oriental Mindoro from 50 to 100 beds; HBN-8226, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Martin Marasigan Memorial Hospital in Cuenca, Batangas from 25 to 80 beds and HBN 9302, which seeks to increase the bed capacity of the Lingayen District Hospital in Lingayen, Pangasinan from 60 to 100 beds.