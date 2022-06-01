Press Release

June 1, 2022 Senator Ping Lacson's Senate Valedictory

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/sen-ping-lacsons-senate-valedictory Mr President, distinguished colleagues: This is it. My long journey of 50 years now comes to an end. Looking back, I had a very simple childhood ambition. To become a lawyer and to start and cap my career as an agent of the NBI. With some unplanned twist of fate I graduated from the PMA. My dream then was to wear that insignia with a star on my shoulder. Instead I got four stars as chief of the nations police force and with a bang. I never imagined much less dreamt of becoming one of only 24 senators of the Republic in 2001, again in 2007, and again in 2016. Sometimes, life can be full of mystery. We get what we don't expect and much more. I have gone full circle in this lifetime. I have experienced the best and the worst of life. My parents have always reminded us to count our blessings, no matter how little and insignificant, and never forget to thank God for each and every single one of them. Yes, I am finally going home and allow the evolution of our country's long line of legislators to take its course. Goodbye and good luck to my dear friends and colleagues. The same wish goes to all the staff and employees of the Philippine Senate. Thank you and God bless our beloved Philippines.