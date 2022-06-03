Press Release

June 3, 2022 De Lima to Espenido: Come clean, tell the truth about my innocence Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima called on former Albuera Police Chief Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido to finally speak the truth about her innocence in relation to the trumped-up illegal drug charges filed against her. De Lima made the call after Marcelo Adorco, who earlier served as government witness against self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, admitted in his recent counter-affidavits that he just made his previous allegations due to fear for his life. "Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido must now also come clean and tell the truth. He knows that I have absolutely no links to self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and/or any involvement in the illegal drug trade," she said in her statement posted on Twitter. In his counter-affidavits filed at the Department of Justice (DOJ) last May 24, 2022 and August 28, 2020, Adorco recanted his allegations in his 2016 and 2017 affidavits admitting his involvement in the illegal drug trade while dragging the names of several personalities, including Espinosa. Earlier, Espinosa falsely testified in Senate hearings that De Lima was involved in illegal drug trade as then Justice Secretary, but he already recanted his previous allegations and said he had no dealings with De Lima in a counter-affidavit filed at the DOJ on April 28 this year. In Adorco's 2020 counter-affidavit, he denied personally knowing De Lima, and that he had no personal knowledge about the alleged meeting of De Lima and Espinosa in Baguio City. "Hindi ko po kilala sina Lovely Impal, Peter Co, Peter Lim at Secretary Leila De Lima. Hindi ko po sila nakita at nakausap kahit minsan. 'Yong picture po ni Kerwin Espinosa at ni Hazel Magno kasama ni Secretary Leila De Lima ay nakuha po 'yon galing sa Facebook at binigay lamang sa akin ng isang pulis noong ginawa ang aking affidavit. Wala po akong personal na kaalaman sa sinasabing pagkikita raw ni Kerwin at ni Secretary De Lima sa Baguio," Adorco said. De Lima reminded those who conspired to pinning her down on the illegal drug trade that their lies will unravel no matter how hard they try to conceal them. "Ipinapanalangin ko ang lahat ng nagsabwatan para idiin ako sa mga kasinungalingan at gawa-gawang kaso, gayundin sa mga nananahimik pa hanggang ngayon ukol sa aking pagiging inosente," she said. "Tiwala ako na sa pagsisiwalat nila ng katotohanan, gaya ng mga nauna nang bumawi sa kanilang mga testimonya, magkakaroon sila ng higit na kapanatagan ng loob at isip, at tunay silang makakalaya mula sa tanikala ng buhol-buhol na kasinungalingan," she added. Aside from Adorco and Espinosa's recantation, former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Officer-in-Charge Rafael Ragos and De Lima's former aide Ronnie Dayan also recanted their allegations against her, claiming that they have been coerced and threatened by state agents and key government officials of the Duterte Administration. During the last hearing in one of the two trumped-up drug cases against De Lima before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branch 256, Prosecution witness, convicted murderer Joel Capones, on cross examination, also denied personally knowing and transacting with De Lima and Dayan. De Lima has consistently and firmly asserted her innocence in the cases filed against her. Due to lack of evidence, one of the three trumped-up drug charges against her has already been dismissed, which she called a "moral victory." The two other cases are still pending.