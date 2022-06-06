Press Release

June 6, 2022 Gatchalian urges next DOE admin to uphold public interest in approving latest Malampaya deal Underscoring the need to protect the interest of the nation above everything else, Senator Win Gatchalian urged the incoming officials of the Department of Energy (DOE) to ensure that existing laws and prescribed regulations are followed before giving its consent to the impending entry of Razon-led Prime Infrastructure Holdings Inc. (Prime Infra) in the Malampaya gas-to-power project. "The mere fact that the business unit of Dennis Uy's Udenna Corp., which took over the 45% stake of Chevron Malampaya LLC, is now disposing of its hold in the gas field project negates the DOE's earlier assertions that UC Malampaya Philippines Pte. Ltd. was financially and technically capable from the very beginning," Gatchalian said. This latest development concerning Malampaya's operations also affirmed the senator's previous claims that the DOE railroaded the approval of the transfer of a substantial participating interest in the gas project which clearly states that the DOE violated laws. Gatchalian stressed that the law is clear - that Department Circular 2007-04-0003 mandates that the rights and obligations under a petroleum service contract executed under Presidential Decree 87 shall not be assigned or transferred without prior approval of the DOE. Such a transaction likewise requires securing the consent of other members of the Malampaya consortium that includes the state-owned Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp. (PNOC-EC) which holds the remaining 10% interest in Malampaya. Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX) holds the 45% controlling interest in Petroleum Service Contract 38 (SC 38) which is the Malampaya gas field. Gatchalian expressed belief that Prime Infra is willing to go through the process and indicated openness in being scrutinized under existing regulatory approval processes to ensure that the deal to be sealed is above board. "As our country's single most important energy resource, it is imperative to say the least that the company - whichever is interested in Malampaya - is compliant with the financial, technical, and legal aspects as prescribed by existing laws and is willing to secure prior government approval," Gatchalian said. "We expect transparency on the part of Prime Infra in dealing with government regulations to make the transfer of interest binding and effective. The future of our energy security is at stake in the years to come," the Senate Energy Committee Chairperson concluded. Pagpasok ni Razon sa Malampaya dapat idaan sa tamang proseso - Gatchalian Sa kanyang pagbibigay diin sa pagsasaalang-alang ng kapakanan ng interes ng bansa, hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang susunod na liderato ng Department of Energy o DOE na tiyaking ipapatupad ang mga umiiral na batas at regulasyon bago pahintulutan ang napipintong pagbili ng Prime Infrastructure Holdings Inc. (Prime Infra) na pag-aari ni Enrique Razon sa Malampaya gas-to-power project. "Ngayong ibinebenta na ni Dennis Uy ang business unit ng Udenna Corp. na nakakuha ng 45% na stake ng Chevron Malampaya LLC, patunay lamang na hindi tama ang naging pahayag dati ng DOE na may kakayahang teknikal at pinansiyal ang UC Malampaya Philippines Pte. Ltd. mula sa umpisa," giit ni Gatchalian. Patunay din ito aniya na may basehan siya, batay sa mga pinakahuling mga kaganapan, na ni-railroad o minadali ng DOE ang pag-apruba sa bentahan ng shares ng Chevron sa Malampaya at maliwanag na may paglabag sa batas na nangyari. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na malinaw ang nakasaad sa batas na ipinag-uutos ng Department Circular 2007-04-0003 na ang mga karapatan at obligasyon sa ilalim ng Presidential Decree 87 ay hindi dapat italaga o ilipat hangga't hindi lubusang nasusuri ng DOE. Ang naturang transaksyon ay nangangailangan din ng pahintulot ng ibang nasa consortium na nagpapatakbo ng Malampaya, kabilang na ang Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp. o PNOC-EC na nagmamay-ari ng 10% na shares sa Malampaya. Ang Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX) ang may hawak ng 45% shares na siyang operator mismo ng buong Malampaya gas field. Naniniwala si Gatchalian na handang sumunod sa mga alituntunin ang Prime Infra lalo na't nagpapahiwatig ito ng pagiging bukas sa pagsisiyasat sa ilalim ng umiiral na mga proseso ng pag-apruba ng transaksyon batay sa mga regulasyon. "Dahil nag-iisang pinakamahalagang pinagkukunan ng enerhiya ang Malampaya sa ating bansa, kailangang masiguro na ang kumpanya o sinumang interesado sa Malampaya ay may kakayahang teknikal, pinansyal, at ligal gaya ng itinakda ng mga umiiral na batas upang makuha ang pahintulot ng gobyerno," aniya. "Inaasahan naming magiging transparent ang Prime Infra sa kanilang transaksyon upang maging epektibo ang proseso. Ang kinabukasan ng ating seguridad sa enerhiya ang nakataya dito para sa mga susunod na mga taon," pagtatapos ng Senate Energy Committee Chairperson.