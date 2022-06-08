Press Release

June 8, 2022 Bong Go calls for proper implementation and compliance with health guidelines as IATF allows full capacity operation for establishments Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, head of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged Filipinos to remain vigilant and continue to adhere to health and safety protocols, as the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed all establishments to operate at full capacity. "As we continue to battle COVID-19, everyone should be vigilant. It's crucial to understand that the health protocols will only work if everyone follows the rules and works together," Go emphasized. "Huwag tayong makumpiyansa. Huwag nating sayangin ang magandang takbo ng ating pandemic response at vaccine rollout. Mas palakasin pa natin ang pagbabakuna lalo na ng booster shots para hindi na tumaas muli ang kaso ng nagkakasakit," he added. In a statement, Presidential Communications Secretary and Acting Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Martin Andanar said that, on Saturday, June 4, the IATF has "amended the Guidelines on the Nationwide Implementation of Alert Level Systems for COVID-19 as the government pandemic task force recognizes the need to further identify the establishments and/or activities which are allowed to operate, or be undertaken in Alert Level 1." Having said this, the guideline is subject to presentation of proof of full vaccination before participating in mass gatherings or entry into indoor establishments. "Para naman sa gobyerno at mga namamahala ng mga pampublikong establisimento, ipatupad po natin ng maayos ang patakaran nang walang pili o pinapanigan," Go said. "Nakasaad na requirement ang pagpapakita ng proof of full vaccination sa lahat ng nais pumasok sa mga establishments kaya sundin po natin ito," he added. With this, Go then appealed to the national and local officials to speed up the vaccine rollout, particularly the provision of booster shots. He also urged all Filipinos who are eligible to get immunized to do so as soon as possible. Meanwhile, he urged those qualified to obtain their booster doses to give them an extra layer of protection against the virus. "Magpabakuna na sa pinakamalapit na vaccination site upang makuha ang proteksyon na kailangan laban sa patuloy pa ring kumakalat na COVID-19 na sakit at iba't ibang variants nito," stressed Go. "Libre naman po ang bakuna mula sa gobyerno. Paraan din ito upang maprotektahan ang inyong mga pamilya at mga komunidad," he added. In order to better protect Filipinos, Go also asked the government to guarantee that health protocols will be followed. He then reminded the public to remain disciplined while the country adjusts to a new normal. "'Wag magkumpyansa. Hindi pa tapos ang pandemya. Ayaw nating masayang ang naging sakripisyo natin sa nagdaang dalawang taon," said Go. "Siguraduhin natin na nakalatag na ang mga patakarang kailangan upang masigurong ligtas ang mga komunidad. Manatili po tayong disiplinado ngayong unti-unti nang nagbabalik sa normal ang ating pamumuhay. Alalahanin po natin na pinakaimportante ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he ended.