Press Release

June 8, 2022 HONTIVEROS TO INCOMING ECON MANAGERS: RESOLVE 'WORK FROM HOME' IMPASSE ASAP Senator Risa Hontiveros is calling on the country's incoming economic managers to remove the uncertainty and finally resolve the work-from-home (WFH) impasse in the information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) sector. "Ideally, bago pa mailuklok ang bagong economic team ng bansa, they should already find common ground with the IT-BPM sector and remove the anxiety of their investors and international clients. Let's not forget that the IT-BPM sector has been the only consistent generator of jobs in the past two and a half years of the pandemic. If we take care of the workers, the sector is set to continue attracting talent and growing. Working remotely also lessens the cost and cuts down on the stress of commuting, especially in Metro Manila," the senator stated. To date, there's no final decision yet on whether to allow business process outsourcing (BPO) and registered business enterprises (RBEs) to continue their WFH setup indefinitely. The initial "return to on-site work" announcement issued in March caused an uproar among BPO employees. The workers argued that they end up spending more when they are required to show up on-site. "Sang-ayon ako sa gusto ng mga BPO workers. I think those are very reasonable demands. They're already borne out by existing realities in the world of work. The workers have been productive in their WFH setup. They really optimized yung pagiging online ng malaking bahagi ng trabaho nila. Malaking tulong sa budget nila sa pang-araw-araw kung ipagpapatuloy itong work-from-home setup," Hontiveros pointed out. The government is currently allowing a hybrid 30% WFH setup until September 12, 2022, the so-called "end of the state of the COVID-19 calamity" declared by President Rodrigo Duterte. "Nawa'y pakinggan ng ating economic team ang mga manggagawa. Our workers have said their piece. The ball is now in the next administration's court. It's high time we start working under a 'better normal,' and not just a 'new normal.' Huwag sana tayong paatras sa mga dating klase ng mga labor laws or even tax laws na pipilitin talagang bumalik sa pre-pandemic working conditions. Maging flexible naman tayo," Hontiveros concluded. ##### ____________________________________________________ PAKIUSAP NI HONTIVEROS SA INCOMING ECON MANAGERS: MAGDESISYON NA AGAD SA 'WORK FROM HOME' SETUP NG BPOs Ngayon pa lang ay ipinapaalala na ni Senator Risa Hontiveros sa mga incoming na economic managers ng bansa sa dapat nilang masolusyunan agad ang issue tungkol sa work-from-home (WFH) setup information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) sector. "Ideally, bago pa mailuklok ang bagong economic team ng bansa, they should already find common ground with the IT-BPM sector and remove the anxiety of their investors and international clients. Let's not forget that the IT-BPM sector has been the only consistent generator of jobs in the past two and a half years of the pandemic. If we take care of the workers, the sector is set to continue attracting talent and growing. Working remotely also lessens the cost and cuts down on the stress of commuting, especially in Metro Manila," sabi ng senador. Sa ngayon, wala pang pinal na desisyon kung papayagan ang business process outsourcing (BPO) sector at mga registered business enterprises (RBEs) na pangmatagalan nilang maipagpatuloy ang kanilang WFH setup. Matatandaan na ang "return to on-site work" announcement noong Marso ay nagdulot ng kaguluhan sa mga BPO workers. Hindi ito gusto ng mga manggagawa dahil napapagastos sila nang mas malaki kapag kinakailangan silang mag-report on-site. "Sang-ayon ako sa gusto ng mga BPO workers. I think those are very reasonable demands. They're already borne out by existing realities in the world of work. The workers have been productive in their WFH setup. They really optimized yung pagiging online ng malaking bahagi ng trabaho nila. Malaking tulong sa budget nila sa pang-araw-araw kung ipagpapatuloy itong work-from-home setup," pahayag ni Hontiveros. Kasalukuyang pinapayagan ng gobyerno ang hybrid 30% WFH setup hanggang Setyembre 12, 2022, ang ideneklara ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte bilang "end of the state of the COVID-19 calamity." Dagdag ni Hontiveros: "Nawa'y pakinggan ng ating economic team ang mga manggagawa. Our workers have said their piece. The ball is now in the next administration's court. It's high time we start working under a 'better normal,' and not just a 'new normal.' Huwag sana tayong paatras sa mga dating klase ng mga labor laws or even tax laws na pipilitin talagang bumalik sa pre-pandemic working conditions. Maging flexible naman tayo," Hontiveros concluded. ###