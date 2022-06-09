Press Release

June 9, 2022 Bong Go on peace and security in Mindanao: 'Pumunta na lang kayo rito at kayo na lang po ang humusga' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Tuesday, June 7, commended the Duterte Administration for its tough stance on criminality, insurgency, and illegal drugs which has contributed to promoting peace and order in the country. In an ambush interview after his personal visit to residents of Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, Go said that while some challenges remain, the Duterte Administration has considerably improved the state of peace and order in Mindanao and throughout the country. "See for yourself. Noong panahon na ni Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte bagama't hindi naman po perpekto ito, pero napatunayan naman po na halos nakakamtan po natin ang kapayapaan dito sa Mindanao," said Go in response to journalist Raissa Robles' recent tweet criticizing the Department of Tourism's plan to develop Mindanao as a tourist spot. "Insurgency, nasa mababa na talaga ang numero. Marahil mayroong mga pumutok pero mas nababawasan dahil talagang pinagsikapan po ni Pangulong Duterte. Kung hindi niya tinapos 'yung giyera sa Marawi marahil po'y delikado tayo, mas marami pong mga masasamang elemento ang nakakalat," he added. Despite the ongoing pandemic, he noted that efforts to resolve local conflicts and address core causes of insurgencies like hunger and poverty are continuing. "Talagang pinagsikapan po ng gobyerno. Ang Duterte Administration did their very best po para bumaba ang numero ng kriminalidad at kidnapping dito sa Mindanao," said Go. "So nasa sa tao na po, punta na lang kayo dito sa Mindanao, tingnan niyo po kung nakakalakad ba kayo sa gabi at pakiramdam ninyo mas safe at hindi kayo naki-kidnap, hindi kayo nababastos," he added. As a Mindanaoan himself, Go described the region's improved peace and order, noting that residents may now freely stroll the streets more safely than before. He also invited critics to come to the region and see for themselves. "Kami pong mga taga-Mindanao proud po kami bilang Mindanaoan dahil po sa ginawa ni Pangulong Duterte ang lahat. Nakakalakad tayo sa gabi na hindi tayo takot. Wala tayong pangamba," described the senator. "'Yung mga issue na rampant daw ang kidnapping sa Mindanao, hindi po ako naniniwala sa ganon. Pumunta na lang kayo rito at kayo na lang po ang humusga," he added. In February, the Department of the Interior and Local Government reported that the country's crime rate has plunged by 73.76% during the first five years of Duterte's presidency. Secretary Eduardo Año ascribed the result to the government's stepped-up anti-crime campaign. Meanwhile, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's Real Numbers report as of March 2022, a total of 14,888 high-value targets had been captured since the drug war began in July 2016. Authorities have also seized illegal drugs worth PhP88.83 billion across the country, including PhP76.17 billion in shabu. Go then expressed hope that the incoming administration will continue these efforts in the fight against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption, stressing their positive impact on the lives of the Filipino people. "Sana po'y 'yun lang po, sana'y ipagpatuloy ng susunod na administrasyon 'yung mga inumpisahan ni Pangulong Duterte, 'yung mga kampanya laban sa korapsyon sa gobyerno, kampanya laban sa iligal na droga, kampanya laban sa kriminalidad, kampanya laban sa korapsyon sa gobyerno," he concluded. During the visit, Go provided assistance to residents of Banaybanay composed of fisherfolk, senior citizens, farmers, and other sectors.