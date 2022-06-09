Press Release

June 9, 2022 Poe: Text scams sugpuin Nanawagan si Sen. Grace Poe sa Department of Information and Communications Technology at National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) na palakasin ang kanilang mga hakbang laban sa talamak na text scams na nambibiktima ng mapagtiwalang mga mobile phone subscriber sa buong bansa. "Ang walang humpay na text scams ay dagdag na pahirap at pasakit sa taumbayang baon pa sa utang. Kailangan na itong mahinto," sambit ni Poe. Mismong ang senador ay nakatanggap ng texts mula sa prepaid mobile phone numbers na nangangako ng trabaho, dagdag na pagkakakitaan, insentibo at mga papremyo. "Habang umaasa ang mas marami sa digital na teknolohiya para makaahon sa hirap, dapat paigtingin ang pagsawata sa lumalalang mga banta na lalong magpapalubog sa kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan," paliwanag ni Poe. Sa kabila ng direktiba ng NTC sa mga telco na Globe, Smart at Dito na magbigay ng babala sa kanilang mga subscriber laban sa mga pekeng trabaho mula Mayo 28 hanggang Hunyo 4, patuloy pa rin ang pagkalat ng text messages na may bago pang mga gimik para mabitag at maloko ang mga gumagamit ng cellphones. "Hindi natin dapat hayaang patuloy na pagpiyestahan ng mga manloloko at sindikato sa likod ng mga text messages na ito ang mga kababayan nating lugmok pa rin sa hagupit ng pandemya at tumataas pang presyo ng langis at bilihin," ani Poe. Sa pagtatapos ng Marso 2022, mayroon nang 87.4 milyong subscribers ang Globe, habang ang Smart ay may 70.3 milyon. Sa pagtatapos ng 2021, nakakuha naman ang Dito ng limang milyong subscribers. Hinikayat rin ni Poe ang mga telco na palakasin ang kanilang patuloy na operasyon para i-block ang mga SIM card na malinaw na ginagamit lamang para sa kriminal na hangarin. Kasabay nito, hiniling din ng senador sa papasok na ika-19 na Kongreso na talakayin ang SIM card registration bill para ma-institutionalize ang pagprotekta sa milyun-milyong mobile phone users sa bansa. Matatandaang sa 18th Congress naipasa ang nasabing panukalang inisponsoran ni Poe, ngunit kinaharap nito ang balakid matapos ma-veto ng papatapos na administrasyon sa gitna ng kaunting natitirang araw ng sesyon bago ang sine die adjournment. Panawagan ni Poe, "Dapat ikasa ng buong pamahalaan ang mas ligtas na paggamit ng digital at mobile phone sa buong bansa upang proteksyunan ang mga mamamayan mula sa mas malalim na pagbulusok nila sa kahirapan." "Para sa karamihan, ang mobile phone ang kanilang tanging gamit para mabuhay, at hindi ito dapat nakokompromiso," paliwanag ni Poe. Poe urges DICT, NTC to heighten efforts vs. text scams Sen. Grace Poe called on the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to escalate their efforts to halt rampant text scams victimizing many unsuspecting mobile phone users in the country. "The unabated surge of text scams has brought further hardship and distress on our people who are already mired in debts. This must stop," Poe lamented. The senator herself has received a number of unwanted texts from prepaid mobile phone numbers promising jobs, extra income, incentives and freebies. "As more rely on digital technology to cope with the hard times, so must we intensify all necessary safeguards against heightened risks that can overturn our people's efforts at recovery," Poe explained. Despite the NTC's earlier directive to major telcos Globe, Smart and Dito to warn subscribers against fake jobs from May 28 to June 4, such text messages have persisted with new gimmicks to bait and deceive mobile phone users. "Hindi natin dapat hayaang patuloy na pagpiyestahan ng mga manloloko at sindikato sa likod ng mga text messages na ito ang mga kababayan nating lugmok pa rin sa hagupit ng pandemya at tumataas pang presyo ng langis at bilihin," an irked Poe added. As of end March 2022, Globe has 87.4 million subscribers while Smart has 70.3 million. As of end 2021, Dito reported having five million subscribers. Poe likewise urged telcos to beef up their continuing efforts to block SIM cards clearly used only in criminal pursuits. At the same time, the senator urged the incoming 19th Congress to take up the SIM card registration bill to help institutionalize protection for millions of mobile phone users in the country. It can be recalled that the 18th Congress passed the Poe-sponsored measure, which faced a snag when it was vetoed by the outgoing administration amid the few remaining session days before sine die adjournment. Poe said, "The whole of government must ensconce a safer and more secure digital and mobile phone use in the country to protect our people from falling deeper into poverty and helplessness." "To most, the mobile phone is their only means to survive, and it shouldn't at all be compromised," Poe emphasized.