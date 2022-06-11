De Lima 'extremely delighted' by Robredo's visit

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima is elated over the recent visit of Vice President Leni Robredo to check on her condition and catch up with each other.

De Lima, who remains unjustly detained based on trumped-up illegal drug charges for over five years now, shared that they "had a marvelous time sharing stories and insights."

"We talked about the very inspiring people's campaign of Team #LeniKiko, Jillian's graduation and her recent US trip with her daughters, and the upcoming launching of the Angat Buhay NGO. We also touched on the recent positive developments in my cases," De Lima shared in a handwritten statement.

Robredo, who arrived in the Philippines last May 28 after spending a two-week break in the United States, stayed at the PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame for roughly two (2) hours last June 10.

De Lima said Robredo, who looked so relaxed and reinvigorated after the gruelling campaign, was filled with optimism and high spirit as the latter declared her plans for continued service to the country and the Filipinos even after the end of her term thru the Angat Buhay initiatives and programs.

"Talagang nakatataba at nakagagalak ng puso na makasama at makausap si VP Leni. Walang mababakas na sama ng loob, kundi katatagan at kapanatagan.

"Isang kaibigan at kapwa lingkod bayan na kailanman ay hindi nakalimot, kasamang nanindigan, at sa kabila ng lahat, sa kahit anumang pagkakataon, walang dalawang-isip na inaalay ang sarili para sa Pilipino at sa Pilipinas," she said.

"I wish her all the very best. Muli, maraming salamat, VP Leni!" De Lima, who, like Robredo, also hails from Bicol, said.