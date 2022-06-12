Lacson Offers Prayers for SND Lorenzana's Health

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Sunday offered prayers for the health of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who fainted during the Independence Day flag-raising ceremony in Manila.

"Prayers, prayers for SND Del's health," Lacson said on his Twitter account.

Lacson chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security and is an upperclassman of Lorenzana at the Philippine Military Academy. Lacson belongs to PMA Class 1971 while Lorenzana belongs to PMA Class 1973.

Earlier reports indicated Lorenzana fainted during the flag-raising ceremony even as DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong was quoted as saying he is now in stable condition and was advised to rest.

Andolong was quoted in reports as saying Lorenzana may have suffered from fatigue due to his hectic schedule in the last few weeks - having returned from Singapore only early Sunday morning after also traveling to South Korea and other parts of the country - and the hot weather at Rizal Park.