Press Release

June 14, 2022 Poe sa gobyerno: Flexi work, ipatupad nang walang kompromiso sa serbisyo publiko Nanawagan si Sen. Grace Poe sa mga ahensiya ng pamahalaan na pangunahan ang pagpapatupad ng makabuluhang work-from-home arrangements para sa mga manggagawa nito sa gitna ng lumalalang problema sa transportasyon, nang hindi makokompromiso ang paghahatid ng mabilis at maaasahang serbisyo sa lahat ng mamamayan. Ipinanawagan ito ni Poe matapos magpalabas ang Civil Service Commission (CSC) ng bagong polisiyang nagtatakda ng adaptable setup sa gobyerno sa pagtahak sa bagong normal. "Bilang frontliner sa paghahatid ng pangunahing serbisyo, kailangan rin ng ating mga manggagawa sa pamahalaan ng sapat na suporta sa pagharap sa tumataas na presyo ng pangunahing bilihin at kulang na pampublikong transportasyon," ayon kay Poe. "Inaasahan natin ang mga hepe ng ahensiya, sa pakikipagkonsultasyon sa mga stakeholder, na bumalangkas ng napapanahon at angkop na alituntunin para mabigyan ang mga kawani ng gobyerno ng flexibility sa paggawa ng kanilang tungkulin nang may kasing-sigasig, kung hindi higit pang pagpupunyagi." Binibigyang daan ng CSC sa resolusyong magkaroon ng mga work arrangement tulad ng flexiplace, compressed work week, skeleton force, work shifting, flexitime o mga kumbinasyon nito. Itinatakda rin nito ang istriktong monitoring sa arawan at lingguhang ulat, paggamit ng communication platforms at angkop ng security measures upang matiyak ang paghahatid ng dekalidad na serbisyo. Habang ginagawa ang ilang mass transportation projects, hindi sapat ang bilang ng kasalukuyang public utility vehicles para matugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga komyuter lalo na sa metropolis. Ipinunto rin ni Poe na ang mahabang pila ng mga pasaherong naghihintay sa mga free-ride hubs ng pamahalaan ay nagpapamalas ng tindi ng pagsisikap at paghihirap ng mga mamamayang pagkasyahin ang kanilang kaunting kinikita. Sinabi ni Poe na isang mekanismo ng pamahalaan ang flexible work arrangement para ibsan ang pangangailangan sa langis at makatulong sa populasyong makayanan ang samu't-saring suliranin. "Ang kakayahang umangkop (flexibility) ang kinabukasan ng paghahanapbuhay. Para sa maraming manggagawa kabilang na sa pribadong sektor, maaaring mangahulugan ito ng pag-iwas sa gutom sa kalsada habang ginagampanan nila ng maayos ang kanilang trabaho," ayon kay Poe na binanggit rin ang Telecommuting Act na kanyang nauna nang sinuportahan para sa mga empleyado ng pribadong sektor. Binigyang diin rin ni Poe ang kanyang panawagan para sa suspensiyon ng koleksiyon ng fuel excise tax sa gitna ng sumisirit na presyo ng langis sa pandaigdigang pamilihan. Ipinakita ng datos ng Philippine Statistics Authority na tumaas ng 148 porsiyento ang halaga ng mineral fuels, lubricants at katulad na inaangkat na materyales ng bansa na katumbas ng $2.58 bilyon nitong Marso kumpara sa $1.04 bilyon noong Marso 2021. Mula Enero hanggang Marso sa taong kasalukuyan, tumaas ang inangkat na mineral fuel at lubricant ng 133.8 porsiyento tungo sa $5.8 bilyon mula sa dating $2.48 bilyon. "Kung gusto talaga nating himukin ang ating mga mamamayang lumabas ng bahay, makapasok sa opisina at mapasigla ang ating ekonomiya, kailangan natin silang bigyan ng pamamaraan na makarating sa kanilang pupuntahan nang hindi gumagastos ng malaki sa transportasyon," ayon kay Poe. "Kundi, magbubulag-bulagan lamang tayo sa dinaranas na paghihirap ng taumbayan." Poe to gov't: Implement flexi work without injury to public service Sen. Grace Poe called on government agencies to lead the way in implementing truly beneficial work-from-home arrangements for civil servants amid the transport woes, but without compromising prompt and reliable delivery of services to all citizens. Poe issued the call after the Civil Service Commission issued a policy institutionalizing an adaptable setup in government as the country transitions to the new normal. "As frontliners in the delivery of basic services, our government workers need as much support to deal with the soaring prices of essential goods and the current lack of public transport," Poe said. "We hope that agency heads, in consultation with stakeholders, can sit down and formulate vetted guidelines in order to give our state employees greater flexibility in doing their jobs with the same, if not greater productivity and efficiency," Poe said. The CSC resolution allows for work arrangements such as flexiplace, compressed work week, skeleton force, work shifting, flexitime or a combination of the schemes. The policy requires strict monitoring mechanisms for daily or weekly reports, use of communication platforms and appropriate security measures to ensure the delivery of quality government services. With a number of mass transportation projects still in the works, the available public utility vehicles barely meet the needs of the commuting population especially in the metropolis. The senator pointed out that the long lines of passengers waiting at the hubs of government's free-ride program would show how the people are struggling to make both ends meet. Poe said the flexible work arrangement is also a mechanism at the disposal of government agencies to curb demand for oil and help the populace cope with back-to-back difficulties. "Flexibility is the future of work, and for many workers including those in the private sector, it could mean staving off hunger while still doing their job well," Poe explained, citing the Telecommuting Act for private sector employees that she supported. The senator earlier reiterated her call for the suspension of fuel excise tax collection amid the skyrocketing prices of oil in the world market. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the value of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials imported in the country soared by 148 percent to $2.58 billion in March this year from $1.04 billion in March 2021. From January to March this year, mineral fuel and lubricant imports jumped by 133.8 percent year on year to $5.8 billion from $2.48 billion. "If we really want to encourage our people to leave their homes, go to the office and stimulate the economy, then we also need to provide them the means to get there without making them spend the bulk of their money on transportation," Poe said. "Otherwise, we will be turning a blind eye to the woes of our ordinary citizens."