Press Release

June 21, 2022 Revilla: Flexi-work should ensure efficiency in public service I commend the Civil Service Commission (CSC) for institutionalizing the flexible work arrangements in the public sector through the promulgation of CSC Resolution 2200209 which took effect last June 15. It is a step in the right direction in making our civil servants ready to embrace and adapt to the realities of the new normal, while ensuring their wellbeing and safety during public emergencies. We fully recognize the health risks that our government workers are constantly exposed to; hence, there is a need to safeguard them against these work hazards. The times, after all, demand that we are able to quickly and diligently respond to the new and arising needs of our people. Dito nga tunay na masusubok ang ating kakayahan na tanggapin at unawain ang mga pagbabagong dulot ng pandemya upang bigyan ng proteksyon ang ating mga mamamayan. In balancing the interests of all, we must also ensure that government services would not be hampered. Kailangan siguraduhing epektibo at mabilisan pa ring umaagos ang serbisyo publiko sa taumbayan sa kabila ng mga pagbabagong ngayon ay kinakailangan nating tahakin. I urge the CSC to ensure that in the time of transition, government frontline services should continue to be delivered efficiently and without disruptions. We should prove that technology-assisted civil service organizations will turn out to have increased productivity and responsiveness and faster service delivery, and not the other way around. Let us make sure that compressed work week, skeleton workforce, work shifts, flexitime or any combination of all these, as provided under the CSC resolution, will not work to the disadvantage of the transacting general public and the Filipino people whom we are mandated to serve and to which we are all accountable. Sa gitna ng kahit anong delubyo at pandemya, kailangan na tayong nasa larangan ng serbisyo publiko ay patuloy na masigasig na manilbihan sa taumbayan.