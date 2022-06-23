Poe on incoming DOTr chief:

We welcome the incoming administration's choice of Bautista as Transportation secretary with optimism that he will lead the sector battered by systemic challenges aggravated by the pandemic.

The road that lies ahead is rough and bumpy.

The mass transportation is woeful. Dozens of infrastructure projects remain unfinished. Millions of commuters and motorists face slow death on the road every day due to traffic. Incessant oil price hikes are crippling public utility vehicle drivers, vehicle owners and ordinary citizens.

Our people are destitute for help. Much is expected from the new leadership in the department.