Poe on Cesar Chavez as DOTr Usec:

We laud the choice of Chavez as part of the official family of the Department of Transportation.

We count on Chavez to bring his years of management skills to help rebuild and modernize the country's railways and trains as crucial means of mass transportation.

Having seamless transportation that will bring ease to commuters, make travel faster and less costly should be a goal that is achievable under the incoming administration.