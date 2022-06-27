Press Release

June 27, 2022 Gatchalian to LTFRB: Fast track distribution of Pantawid Pasada Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to speed up the efficient distribution of fuel subsidies to the targeted beneficiaries in the public transport sector. Gatchalian made the call as he is set to pursue the provision of the third tranche of fuel subsidy program to provide economic relief to the transport sector reeling from the effects of the protracted oil price hikes. "Marami na ang tumitigil sa pagpapasada at nawalan ng hanapbuhay ang maraming PUV drivers. The key here is dapat mas mapabilis natin ang pagbibigay ng ayuda sa kanila dahil time is of the essence," the Senate Energy Committee Chairperson was quoted telling LTFRB during the last consultative meeting on addressing high oil prices. Gatchalian is eyeing another round of Pantawid Pasada Program amounting to P3,000 per month for the next five months. The distribution of the first tranche of the fuel subsidy for public utility vehicle drivers and operators which was supposed to have been completed within the second week of May had been marred by delays due to lack of existing database of the intended beneficiaries. LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra told Gatchalian during the consultative meeting that it was only this month that they were able to complete the database of qualified and legitimate franchise holders after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) submitted the list of eligible tricycle drivers. As of June 16, the total credited fuel subsidies stood at 232,586 or 88% and the remaining 31,992 was promised by Landbank to be remitted to the account holders this week. Gatchalian overemphasized the need to build payout systems to guarantee the prompt and accurate cash transfers as well as accessibility to the government financial assistance. Eligible PUV driver-beneficiaries received their subsidies through their existing Pantawid Pasada cash cards while non-cardholders were provided cash cards at designated Landbank branches identified by the LTFRB. LTFRB inudyukan ni Gatchalian na siguruhin ang mabilis na pamamahagi ng Pantawid Pasada Inudyukan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board o LTFRB na siguraduhin na mapapabilis na ang ang pamamahagi ng fuel subsidies sa mga target na benepisyaryo sa public transport sector. Ang panawagang ito ni Gatchalian ay kaugnay sa kanyang planong pagsulong ng ikatlong yugto ng pagbibigay ayuda sa sektor ng pampublikong transportasyon na nalulugmok sa epekto ng tuloy-tuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis. "Marami na ang tumitigil sa pamamasada at nawalan ng hanapbuhay ang maraming PUV drivers. Ang susi dito ay ang mabilis na pamimigay ng ayuda sa kanila," sabi ng Senate Energy Committee Chairperson sa mga kinatawan ng LTFRB noong nakaraang consultative meeting sa Senado kung saan pinag-usapan ang mga posibleng hakbang para matugunan ang mataas na presyo ng langis. Nais ni Gatchalian na ipamigay na ang ikatlong bahagi ng Pantawid Pasada Program na nagkakahalaga ng P3,000 kada buwan para sa susunod na limang buwan. Ang unang yugto ng fuel subsidy para sa mga driver at operator ng public utility vehicles na dapat sana ay natapos nang ipamigay noong ikalawang linggo ng Mayo ay nabahiran pa ng pagkaantala dahil sa kakulangan ng database ng mga benepisyaryo. Sa nasabing consultative meeting sa Senado, sinabi ni LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra kay Gatchalian na nakumpleto na nila ang database ng mga kwalipikado at lehitimong franchise holders nitong buwan lamang matapos isumite ng Department of the Interior and Local Government o DILG ang listahan ng mga kwalipikadong tricycle driver. Noong Hunyo 16, umabot na sa 88% o 232,586 ang kabuuang bilang ng mga naipamahaging subsidiya at ang natitirang 31,992 ay ipinangako ng Landbank na ire-remit sa mga account holders sa ikatlong linggo ng buwan. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian ang pangangailangan ng pagkakaroon ng sistema ng pamamahagi ng ayuda upang magarantiya ang maagap at tamang paglilipat ng pera, pati na rin ang accessibility sa anumang pinansyal na tulong mula sa gobyerno. Ang mga kwalipikadong PUV driver-beneficiaries ay tumatanggap ng kanilang ayuda sa pamamagitan ng kanilang Pantawid Pasada cash card habang ang mga hindi cardholder ay binigyan ng cash card sa mga itinalagang sangay ng Landbank na tinukoy ng LTFRB.