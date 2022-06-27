Press Release

June 27, 2022 Lacson Hopes 19th Congress Senators to Continue Budget Scrutiny More at: https://pinglacson.net/2022/06/27/lacson-hopes-19th-congress-senators-to-continue-budget-scrutiny/ Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson is hoping senators in the 19th Congress will continue his crusade of tenaciously scrutinizing the national budget and keeping it free from dubious congressional insertions (a.k.a. "pork barrel") and useless appropriations. "I hope somebody will take the cudgels and continue the fight because while the Supreme Court has ruled pork barrel as unconstitutional, there are so many ways to go around it," Lacson, who ends his Senate term on June 30, told media in Pasay City Sunday evening. He added some members of his staff who have joined other senators can be a great help in scrutinizing the budget for dubious insertions. Lacson, who earned a reputation as an eagle-eyed watchdog of the budget, pointed out the country cannot afford to have pork in the budget, which is the country's lifeblood. "The budget is the lifeblood of our economy," he stressed. During his 18 years as senator from 2001 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2022, Lacson saved the Filipino people at least P300 billion with his scrutiny of the national budget by flagging several irregular and inappropriate entries. Also, he ensured that his Priority Development Assistance Fund allocations amounting to P200 million a year from 2001 to 2013 would be returned to the National Treasury. This was before the Supreme Court outlawed the PDAF in late 2013. On the other hand, Lacson advised the new senators in the 19th Congress to be diligent in researching and to be humble in learning the ropes of legislation. "Humility is a virtue. If you are a new senator, be humble, be modest and try to learn the art of legislation," he said. Meanwhile, Lacson said he is willing to share with the new administration his Budget Reform Advocacy for Village Empowerment (BRAVE), which provides for the downloading of funds to local government units so they can implement their development projects. "Through BRAVE, local government units can get an equitable share of resources so that on their own, they can be competitive," he said.