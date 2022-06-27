Press Release

June 27, 2022 Villar, French Ambassador celebrate 75th relations at LPPWP Senator Cynthia Villar and French Ambassador to the Philippines Michele Boccoz together with French Senator Samantha Cazebone of the Parliament of France celebrate the 75th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations at the Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). The two officials led the unveiling of a sculpture named "Intertwined" to symbolize the Inauguration of the Philippines-France Friendship Day. Villar stressed she is happy that the events were held at LPPWP which was declared as "Ramsar Wetland of International Importance." It is also a wetland protected area under the 2018 E-NIPAS Law. "It gives me an opportunity to once again thank the French community here in the Philippines particularly the 'Together Ensemble Foundation' which partnered with us since last year to further maintain and preserve this wetland, which as most of you know is listed in the Ramsar Convention as Wetland of International Importance, " said Villar. "So, truly, this is a joyous day. The relations between France and the Philippines has always been strong. I believe, the French' joie de vivre (enjoyment of life) and the Filipinos' hospitable nature have a lot to do with our flourishing relations over the centuries," said Villar. As to her part, Ambassador Baccoz said, "This is all the most valid as France and Philippines share the importance they attach to protect the environment and biodiversity." The diplomatic ties between the Philippines and France were established on June 26, 1947, after the signing of a Treaty of Amity in Paris by then Philippine Vice President Elpidio Quirino, who was also foreign affairs secretary, and then French foreign minister Georges Bidault. "France remains one of our country's largest trading partners and investors from the European Union (EU) with most of the investments going into private services, electricity, gas, water and manufacturing industries," Villar added. France is the Philippines' 14th largest supplier and 18th most important client based on base Global Trade Atlas- Global Trade Information Services. As she braces for stronger ties between the two countries, Villar emphasized that the relations between our two countries and our people cover such a diverse scope, and the mutual interest and benefits of our people remain at the heart of it all. "We also have our mutual concern regarding overseas Filipinos in France, particularly our OFWs, who are part of my main advocacies, too," related Villar. The event was organized by Together-Ensemble Foundation Inc. in partnership with the DEN-NCR, Las Piñas - LPPWP and Protected Area Management Office (PAMO). It was also attended by OIC Assistant Secretary for Field Operations Gilbert Gonzales who represented DENR-OIC Mr. Joselin Marcus Fragada Jr. and DENR-NCR Regional Executive Director Ms. Jacqueline A. Caancan, among others. Villar, French ambassador, ipinagdiwang ang 75th relations sa LPPWP IPINAGDIWANG nina Senator Cynthia Villar at French Ambassador to the Philippines Michele Boccoz kasama si French Senator Samantha Cazebone ng Parliament ng France ang ika- 75th anibersaryo ng diplomatic relations ng dalawang bansa sa Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). Pinangunahan ng mga naturang opisyal ang unveiling ng sculpture na tinawag na "Intertwined" na simbolo ng Inagurasyon ng Philippines-France Friendship Day. Binigyan diin ni Villar na nasisiyahan siya sa pagdaraos ng mga naturang okasyon sa LPPWP na kinilala bilang "Ramsar Wetland of International Importance. " Isa rin itong wetland protected area sa ilalim ng 2018 E-NIPAS Law. "It gives me an opportunity to once again thank the French community here in the Philippines particularly the 'Together Ensemble Foundation' which partnered with us since last year to further maintain and preserve this wetland, which as most of you know is listed in the Ramsar Convention as Wetland of International Importance, " ayon kay Villar. "So, truly, this is a joyous day. The relations between France and the Philippines has always been strong. I believe, the French' joie de vivre (enjoyment of life) and the Filipinos' hospitable nature have a lot to do with our flourishing relations over the centuries," dagdag pa ni Villar. Sinabi naman ni Ambassador Baccoz, "This is all the most valid as France and Philippines share the importance they attach to protect the environment and biodiversity." Itinatag ang diplomatic ties ng Pilipinas at Pransya noong June 26, 1947 matapos lagdaan nina Philippine Vice President Elpidio Quirino, na foreign affairs secretary din at French foreign minister Georges Bidault sa Paris ang Treaty of Amity. "France remains one of our country's largest trading partners and investors from the European Union (EU) with most of the investments going into private services, electricity, gas, and water and manufacturing industries," dagdag pa niya. Ang Pransya ang ika-14 na pinakalamalaking supplier ng Pilipinas at ika-18 pinaka-importante kliyente base sa Global Trade Atlas- Global Trade Information Services. Sa pag-asang lalo pang lalakas ang relasyon ng dalawang bansa, iginiit ni Villar na maraming sakop ang pagkakaibigan nila at ang kanilang mutual interest at benefits . "We also have our mutual concern regarding overseas Filipinos in France, particularly our OFWs, who are part of my main advocacies, too," pahayag pa ni Villar. Inorganisa ang okasyon ng Together-Ensemble Foundation Inc. sa pakikipag-partner sa DEN-NCR, Las Piñas - LPPWP at Protected Area Management Office (PAMO). Kabilang din sa dumalo rito sina OIC Assistant Secretary for Field Operations Gilbert Gonzales na kumatawan kay DENR-OIC Mr. Joselin Marcus Fragada Jr. at DENR-NCR Regional Executive Director Ms. Jacqueline A. Caancan.