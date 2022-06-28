Press Release

June 28, 2022 Poe, ikinatuwa ang IRR ng batas sa pag-aampon "Hindi dapat ipagkait sa sinumang bata ang pagkalinga ng isang pamilya." Ito ang sambit ni Sen. Grace Poe na ikinatuwa ang pagsasapinal ng implementing rules and regulations (IRR) ng Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act o Republic Act (RA) 11642. "Ito ay isang mohon sa ating sama-samang mithiing matiyak ang pinakamabuting kalagayan at kinabukasan ng mga bata," ani Poe, isa sa may-akda at sponsor ng landmark na batas. Nakatakdang magbigay ng mensahe ang senador sa seremonyal na lagdaan ng IRR sa Manila Diamond Hotel sa Martes (Hunyo 28, 4 p.m.), na tumapat sa ika-40 araw mula nang pumanaw ang kanyang inang si Susan Roces noong Mayo 20. "Sa pagpapadali sa proseso ng pag-aampon habang tinitiyak natin ang sapat na proteksiyon para sa bata, pinatitibay natin ang bigkis na nagbubuklod sa karapat-dapat na mga magulang at mga batang nananabik na mapabilang sa isang tahanan," paliwanag ni Poe. Epektibo 15 araw matapos ang paglalathala nito sa pahayagan o Official Gazette, ang IRR ay inaasahang magpapalakas sa pagtutulungan ng mga sektor para sa kapakanan ng mga batang Pilipino alinsunod sa batas. Itinatakda ng RA 11642 ang mas simple at angkop na proseso ng pag-aampon at alternatibong pangangalaga sa mga bata. "Sa pagsantabi sa pangangailangang dumulog pa sa korte, napadali natin ang proseso. Sa pagtatag ng one-stop shop sa alternatibong pangangalaga ng bata, umaasa tayo na ang pag-usad ng mga aplikasyon ay mas mapapabilis ayon sa nararapat. Kinilala rin ni Poe ang kontribusyon ng mga kapwa may-akda ng batas na sina Sens. Risa Hontiveros at Pia Cayetano, at Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez; ang ehekutibo sa pangunguna ng Department of Social Welfare and Development; mga nongovernment organization at akademya sa pangunguna ng University of the Philippines Law Center, na bumalangkas ng IRR. Kasabay nito, nanawagan si Poe sa National Authority for Child Care at iba pang ahensiya na tiyakin ang kapakanan ng bawat batang Pilipino. "Ang pag-ampon sa isang bata ay maaaring hindi makapagbago sa mundo, ngunit mababago nito ang mundo para sa isang bata," diin ni Poe. __________________________________________________________________________ Poe welcomes IRR of simplified adoption law "No Filipino child should be denied the love and support of a family." Sen. Grace Poe said this as she welcomed the finalization of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act or Republic Act (RA) 11642. "This is a milestone in our shared aspiration to ensure the best interest and future of our children," said Poe, co-author and co-sponsor of the landmark law on child care. Poe is set to keynote the ceremonial signing of the IRR at the Manila Diamond Hotel Tuesday (June 28, 4 p.m.), which coincides with the 40th day since Poe's adoptive mother Susan Roces passed away on May 20. "By simplifying the process of adoption while according utmost protection for the child, we strengthen the ties that bind deserving parents and children longing for a home," Poe explained. Effective 15 days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation or in the Official Gazette, the IRR is expected to buttress collaborative efforts for the highest welfare of Filipino children in pursuit of the law. RA 11642 provides for simpler and inexpensive domestic administrative adoption proceedings and streamlines services for alternative child care. "By removing the judicial phase, we have shortened the procedure, making it less tedious and less costly. By creating an adequately staffed one-stop shop on alternative child care, all applications will be handled more efficiently and effectively," Poe added. The senator also acknowledged the efforts of fellow co-authors and co-sponsors particularly Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Pia Cayetano and Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez; the executive department led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development; nongovernment organizations and academic institutions led by the University of the Philippines Law Center, which crafted the IRR. At the same time, Poe urged the National Authority for Child Care and concerned agencies to guarantee the best interest of Filipino children. "Adopting a child may not change the world, but it will certainly change the world for that child," Poe reiterated.