July 1, 2022 Gatchalian calls out DILG, LGUs for long delay of tricycle drivers' Pantawid Pasada Senator Win Gatchalian took to task the local government units (LGUs) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the long delay in the distribution of fuel subsidy to tricycle drivers, which stemmed from the inaccuracy of beneficiaries' names submitted to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). "Hanggang ngayon ay wala pang tricycle driver na nakakuha ng kanilang ayuda. Walang saysay ang pamamahagi ng ayuda kung matagal itong naaantala habang tuloy-tuloy na tumataas ang presyo ng krudo. Malaking bagay ang programang Pantawid Pasada para sa kanila na, tulad din ng ibang PUV drivers ay, umaasa sa arawang pamamasada at apektado rin ng nagtataasang presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin," Gatchalian said. It has come to the attention of Gatchalian that a random check made by the Land Bank of the Philippines showed that a number of those in the list of targeted beneficiaries submitted by the DILG and LGUs did not match with the names of e-wallet account holders, prompting the LTFRB to ask the department to rectify the list. Under the DILG Memorandum Circular 2022-047, LGUs are directed to submit a validated list of tricycle drivers, tricycle franchisees, addresses, electronic wallet accounts and number of operating tricycles and other details within their respective jurisdictions. The said details must be prepared and certified correct by the head of the Tricycle Franchising Board and the head of the local Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) and certified as well by the city or municipal mayors and vice mayors. This will ensure that the list forwarded to the Department of Transportation-LTFRB is correct and legitimate. Unlike the other beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pasada where the eligible public utility driver-beneficiaries received their subsidies through their existing cash cards, Landbank is supposed to remit the subsidies of non-cardholders like tricycle drivers through e-wallets. To remedy the situation, the senator was told that the LTFRB and Landbank will issue supplemental guidelines to allow the beneficiaries to claim their Pantawid Pasada or fuel subsidy "over the counter" in any Landbank branches nationwide. They only need to present a valid driver's license. "Hopefully, the DILG and LGUs will be able to finalize this week the list to begin the process of distributing the fuel subsidy of P1,000 each to all 617,806 tricycle driver-beneficiaries all over the country," Gatchalian said. The distribution of the first tranche of fuel subsidy for the tricycle drivers, originally intended to be distributed last May, was delayed because the DILG submitted its final list only during the second week of June. DILG, LGUs sinita ni Gatchalian sa mabagal na pamimigay ng ayuda sa tricycle drivers Sinita ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga local government unit (LGUs) at Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) dahil sa matagal na pagkaantala ng pamamahagi ng ayuda sa mga tricycle driver kasunod ng napakataas na presyo ng krudo. Hindi aniya dapat naantala ng ganito katagal ang Pantawid Pasada para sa mga tricycle driver kung wasto ang listahan nila ng mga benepisyaryo na isusumite sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). "Hanggang ngayon ay wala pang tricycle driver na nakakuha ng kanilang ayuda. Walang saysay ang pamamahagi ng ayuda kung matagal itong naaantala habang tuloy-tuloy na tumataas ang presyo ng krudo. Malaking bagay ang programang Pantawid Pasada para sa kanila na, tulad din ng ibang PUV drivers ay, umaasa sa arawang pamamasada at apektado rin ng nagtataasang presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin," sabi ni Gatchalian. Napag-alaman ni Gatchalian na sa random check na ginawa ng Land Bank of the Philippines, ilan sa mga pangalang nasa listahan ng targeted beneficiaries na isinumite ng DILG at LGUs ay hindi tumugma sa mga pangalan ng mga may hawak ng e-wallet account at ito ang nag-udyok sa LTFRB na hilingin sa departamento na ayusin ang listahan. Sa ilalim ng DILG Memorandum Circular 2022-047, inaatasan ang mga LGU na magsumite ng validated list ng mga of tricycle driver, tricycle franchisees, addresses, electronic wallet accounts at bilang ng mga pumapasadang tricycle at iba pang detalye sa loob ng kani-kanilang nasasakupan. Ang nasabing mga detalye ay dapat ihanda at sertipikadong tama ng pinuno ng Tricycle Franchising Board at ng mga pinuno ng lokal na Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA). Sertipikado rin dapat ito ng mga mayor at vice mayor. Ang prosesong ito ay para masiguro na tama at lehitimo ang listahang ipinasa sa Department of Transportation-LTFRB. Hindi tulad ng iba pang mga benepisyaryo na sa pamamagitan ng cash cards natatanggap ang Pantawid Pasada, ang mga hindi cardholder tulad ng mga tricycle driver ay makakatanggap ng ayuda sa pamamagitan ng e-wallets. Para masolusyunan ang sitwasyon, ang LTFRB at Landbank ay maglalabas ng supplemental guidelines para payagan ang mga benepisyaryo na makuha ang kanilang fuel subsidy sa pamamagitan ng "over the counter" sa alinmang branch ng Landbank sa buong bansa. Kailangan lamang ipakita ang valid driver's license. "Sana ma-finalize na sa lalong madaling panahon ng DILG at mga LGU ang listahan nang sa gayon ay masimulan na ang proseso ng pamamahagi ng fuel subsidy na P1,000 kada tricycle driver-beneficiary na umaabot na sa 617,806 sa buong bansa," ani Gatchalian. Ang pamamahagi ng unang yugto ng fuel subsidy para sa mga tricycle driver ay unang itinakda noong Mayo ngunit naantala ito dahil kalalabas lang ng listahan ng DILG.