Dela Rosa supports PBBM's call for inclusive progress, assures Senate independence

SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has expressed support for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's call for inclusive progress across the country, as he assured that the Senate would maintain its independence while closely cooperating with the Chief Executive on his legislative agenda.

"Wala naman sigurong iniisip 'yung ating Pangulo kundi para sa kabutihan ng ating bansa, so, susuporta tayo. But then again, we will maintain our independence as the Senate... It doesn't mean naman na 'yung pagsang-ayon mo... under the dictates ka na ng kabilang branch of government, 'di ba? Eh lahat naman tayo, iisa lang ang ating direksyon, kabutihan para sa ating bansa. So, dapat magtutulungan tayo. We have to support each other," Dela Rosa said in an interview over DWIZ on Saturday.

At the same time, Dela Rosa said he prays that the present administration will be able to surpass what the Duterte administration has given to the Filipino people.

"Ako'y nagdarasal, ako'y umaasa na masobrahan pa nila 'yung kabutihang naibigay ng previous administration. Hindi naman tayo umaasa na pababa 'yung trend ng governance ng ating bansa, dapat paakyat, pataas. So, we are expecting na sana malampasan pa nila 'yung mga accomplishments na nakamit ng previous administration, the Duterte administration," he said.

The former top cop welcomed the pronouncement of President Marcos Jr. during his inauguration that the dream of the Filipino people is also his dream and that no one will be left behind in terms of development.

"Narinig ko 'yun at napakasarap pakinggan na gano'n 'yung ating Pangulo, na gustong-gusto niya na sabayan tayo... At 'yung sinasabi niya na walang maiiwang parte ng Pilipinas lalong-lalo na sa kaunlaran, sa development," Dela Rosa said.

The Mindanaoan Senator also added, "I will be rooting for him pagdating sa promise na 'yon dahil alam mo, I am from Mindanao and we've been, you know, we've been lagging behind from all aspects of development since noon pa. So ito ngayon medyo, panahon ni Pangulong Duterte, medyo nabigyang pansin ang Mindanao, so sana po ay tuloy-tuloy na po na magkakaroon tayo ng balanced development from all across the Philippine territory."