SEN. REVILLA VOWS TO CHAMPION SOCIAL JUSTICE IN 19TH CONGRESS; FILES HIS FIRST 10 LEGISLATIVE MEASURES

As part of his legislative agenda in the 19th Congress, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. filed today his first ten priority bills that is aimed to promote social justice for the Filipino people.

The first bill he filed is an amendment to the 'Centenarians Act of 2016' that will allow those who have not yet reached 100 years old to enjoy part of the P100,000 cash grant. Upon reaching 80 years old and 90 years old, Filipino elderly will already receive part of the amount and will receive the remaining benefit upon reaching 100.

Included as well in Sen. Revilla's priority legislative measures are 'Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo (KAP) Act' (Teaching Supplies Allowances), 'Direct Financial Assistance to Filipino Rice Farmers', 'Family Medical Leave Act' (FMLA), and the 'Karapatan ang Pabahay (KAP) Act' that aims to provide free public housing to homeless, vulnerable, and marginalized Filipinos.

Moreover, he filed 'Kaayusan sa Adhikaing Pagamutan (KAP) Act', 'Kaakibat at Ayuda sa Pag-aaral (KAP) Act', 'Kabalikat sa Agrikultura at Pagkain (KAP) Act', and bills establishing the National Center for Geriatric Health and Research Institute and reviving the Philippine Movie Industry.

"Ang akin pong unang sampung panukalang batas ay nilalaan ko para iangat ang pamumuhay ng mga ordinaryong Pilipino, na nararapat lamang tulungan ng gobyerno, upang umunlad pa ang kanilang pamumuhay" Sen. Revilla explained.

Sen. Revilla said that included in his priority this Congress is pushing for measures that will uplift the lives of teachers, farmers, senior citizens, laborers, students, and those affected by hunger.

"Bilang halal ng bayan, sisiguraduhin ko pong mabibigyan ng proteksyon ang bawat ordinaryong Pilipino", he added.