Lapid awaits implementation of RA 9999 granting lawyers tax deductions in exchange for free legal services

Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid eagerly awaits the promulgation of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for Republic Act No. 9999, or the Free Legal Assistance Act of 2010, granting lawyers tax deductions for giving legal services to poor clients.

In a letter addressed to Commissioner Lilia Guillermo dated July 11, Lapid requested the prioritization of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for RA No. 9999 from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Republic Act No. 9999, otherwise known as the Free Legal Assistance Act was signed into law during the term of President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in 2010, but however remains unimplemented.

"However, 12 years since the law was signed, the law is still unimplemented, primarily because the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has yet to promulgate the necessary Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR). The law provides the it should have been issued 90 days from the date of its effectivity," Lapid said.

Republic Act No. 9999 seeks to encourage lawyers and professional firms to render actual free legal services to the poor in order to help decongest the workload in the Public Attorney's Office, and ensures that every person who cannot afford the services of a counsel is provided with a competent and independent counsel preferably of his own choice.

"Layunin ng batas na ito na makapagbigay ng libreng serbisyong legal sa ating mga kababayan na lubos na nangangailangan nito. Kaya naman mahalagang maipatupad ang batas na ito sa lalong madaling panahon," he added.