LEGARDA FILES MAGNA CARTA OF BARANGAY HEALTH WORKERS AS HER TOP PRIORITY BILL

Four-term Senator Legarda has been heeding the call to attend to the pressing issues on the compensation of Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) for years. The COVID-19 pandemic has further magnified their importance as one of the country's frontliners.

Legarda has filed Senate Bill Number 5, which will provide a comprehensive set of compensation, incentives, and other benefits in acknowledgment of the services these health workers render to the people.

"BHWs suffer due to a lack of effective support mechanisms and insufficient funds from the local government units. The deplorable state of barangay health programs and services is due to the current shortage of volunteers, the BHWs, whose numbers seem insufficient to address the growing needs of barangays," Legarda said.

Legarda recognizes BHWs as "true heroes" of our health delivery system and has continuously repeated her call to address this concern.

"The nation's healthcare delivery system will falter at the grassroots without the dedication and hard work of barangay health workers," Legarda added.