STATEMENT OF SENATOR LOREN LEGARDA ON THE NOMINATION OF MS. MA. ANTONIA "TONI" YULO-LOYZAGA AS SECRETARY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES (DENR)

I laud the nomination of Ms. Ma. Antonia "Toni" Yulo-Loyzaga as Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The appointment is timely and strategic given the triple threats of biodiversity loss, pollution, and climate change to the Philippines. I look forward to the Denr's effective implementation of at least 10 landmark environments laws we have passed in the past decades, all sorely lacking in serious, strict and efficient monitoring.

Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga brings to the DENR a deep and broad understanding of the convergence of the environment, climate action, disaster risk reduction and sustainable development.

This is crucial as the Philippines strives to further strengthen the nexus of transformational and whole of government and society actions needed to address environmental challenges.

I am confident that, working together with relevant National Government Agencies and Development Partners, and the scientific community, the DENR under the helm of Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga will provide and undertake critical environmental policies and projects to safeguard and protect the interests of the natural resources of our country, thus saving our people from more poverty and health crises.